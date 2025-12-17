Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 16
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated each week, all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 16
- Trey McBride vs. Falcons
- George Kittle at Colts (Mon.)
- Brock Bowers at Texans
- Jake Ferguson vs. Chargers
- Kyle Pitts Sr. at Cardinals
- Travis Kelce at Titans
- Dallas Goedert at Commanders (Sat.)
- Colby Parkinson at Seahawks (Thurs.)
- Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders
- Mark Andrews vs. Patriots
Complete Week 16 tight end rankings
Week 16 Start ‘Em Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Dallas Goedert at Commanders (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert has been red-hot in the last two weeks, scoring two touchdowns and a combined 40.8 fantasy points. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as he faces a Commanders defense that’s allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the last eight weeks. For the season, Washington’s defense has allowed nine-plus points to tight ends 12 times.
Start ‘Em
Colby Parkinson at Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video): Parkinson has quietly been one of the better tight ends in fantasy football in recent weeks, and he further proved his increasing worth with a two-touchdown, 27-point effort in Week 15. He has now scored 12-plus points in four of his last six games, and he could see even more work against Seattle with Davante Adams (hamstring) injured. He’s a nice streamer.
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ’em last week, Pitts Sr. went off for three touchdowns and a career-best 45.6 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. He has now scored 15 or more points in three straight games. While the potential return of Drake London (knee) this week could hurt Pitts Sr. in terms of targets, it’ll still be tough to sit the veteran at a thin position against a vulnerable Cardinals defense.
Darren Waller vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waller scored two touchdowns and 25.6 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers, and a matchup against the Bengals this week makes him a great starting option. Their defense has allowed 15 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, as they’ve allowed at least 10.7 fantasy points to the position 13 times. Waller could be on the waiver wire, too.
More Starts
- Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brenton Strange at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Mark Andrews vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Tyler Warren vs. 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’s hard to sit a player like Warren, but his recent numbers are troublesome. He’s failed to score double digits in three of his last four games, and over the last two weeks he’s scored a combined 8.6 points. With a 44-year-old quarterback in Philip Rivers under center and facing a tough road game against the 49ers, sitting Warren isn’t a crazy notion if you have a solid alternative.
Sit ‘Em
T.J. Hockenson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson’s totals have been better in the last three weeks, during which time he’s scored a combined 32.7 fantasy points. While that could lead him into more starting lineups this week, I’d beware an upcoming matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed just two tight ends to beat them for more than 11.6 points, and only one has scored double digits against them since Week 10.
Hunter Henry at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Henry came crashing back to earth against the Bills, scoring just 2.8 fantasy points after scoring a combined 35.8 points in his previous two games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed the second-fewest points to tight ends since Week 8. Over the course of the season, just three tight ends have scored more than 9.9 points, and none have gone over 14.8 points.
Colston Loveland vs. Packers (Sat. 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox): Loveland beat the Packers for 12.9 fantasy points in Week 14, but he had just 29 yards and saved his stat line with a fourth-quarter touchdown. Just five other tight ends have scored double digits against Green Bay, and three of them are high-end players (Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson, Sam LaPorta). Unless the Bears are down multiple wideouts due to injuries, I’d fade Loveland.
More Sits
- AJ Barner vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Dalton Kincaid at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Theo Johnson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)