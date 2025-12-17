Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 16
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated each week, all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 16
1. Josh Allen at Browns
2. Jalen Hurts at Commanders (Sat.)
3. Drake Maye at Ravens
4. Joe Burrow at Dolphins
5. Jared Goff vs. Steelers
6. Jacoby Brissett vs. Falcons
7. Matthew Stafford at Seahawks (Thurs.)
8. Bo Nix vs. Jaguars
9. Lamar Jackson vs. Patriots
10. Justin Herbert at Cowboys
Week 16 Start ‘Em Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Jared Goff vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET): Listed as a start ’em last week, Goff had three scores and 25.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Rams. I’d keep him in lineups this week in a matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has been vulnerable to quarterbacks, allowing 19-plus points to the position seven times. What’s more, enemy field generals are putting up an average of 17.8 points per game against Pittsburgh since Week 8.
Start ‘Em
Bo Nix vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I whiffed on Nix last week, as he went off for nearly 30 fantasy points against the Packers. It was his best game since Week 8. I’d keep Nix in lineups against the Jaguars, who have allowed 17-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks eight times this season. That includes three field generals who have hit that mark since Week 9. I’d expect Nix to finish in the top-12 numbers at the position.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Want a crazy stat? Since Week 6, only Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence have scored more fantasy points among quarterbacks than Brissett. He has scored 18-plus points in all nine of his starts, and a matchup against the Falcons makes him a great Week 16 option. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks since Week 8, so Brissett is in a good spot.
Justin Herbert at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Herbert has been bad in the stat sheets lately, as he’s scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in five straight games. However, he does have a plus matchup against the Cowboys next. Their defense has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks 12 times, including 10 with more than 23 points. So while Herbert clearly comes with some risk, facing Dallas could cure what ails him.
C.J. Stroud vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud posted a terrific stat line in Week 15, recording 260 yards, two touchdowns and 23.4 fantasy points. It was his first good total since Week 8, but look at his Week 16 opponent … the Raiders. They’re already getting ready for the offseason, as was evident in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles. As a result, Stroud is well worth a look as a fantasy starter in the second round of the playoffs.
More Starts
- Baker Mayfield at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- J.J. McCarthy at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bryce Young vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence has been on quite a heater in recent weeks, scoring 19-plus points in three straight games, including 44.3 points last week. That makes it tough to sit him, but I’d temper expectations against the Broncos. Their tough defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 14 fantasy points on their home field, so Lawrence is no lock to find more success.
Sit ‘Em
Dak Prescott vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott has seen his fantasy points drop in four straight games, culminating in a 12-point stinker against the Vikings. This trend could continue this week too, as he faces a tough matchup against the Chargers. No team in the league has allowed fewer points to quarterbacks since Week 8, and just four have scored more than 15 points against them over the course of the full season.
Jaxson Dart vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dart is a tough player to sit, as his skills as a runner give him a relatively good floor. However, I would beware of this week’s matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 8, holding the likes of Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Jordan Love to fewer than 17 points. This makes Dart a far less attractive option.
Caleb Williams vs. Packers (Sat. 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams scored an impressive 19 points in last week’s win over the Browns, but a tougher matchup against the Packers makes him more of a Superflex option this week. He faced Green Bay just two weeks ago, scoring a modest 15 fantasy points. The loss of pass rusher Micah Parsons is clearly a positive for Williams and the Bears offense, but I’d still beware him this weekend.
Aaron Rodgers at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Rodgers has failed to score more than 12.2 fantasy points in four of his last six games, and he’s been held to one or fewer touchdown passes in five of his last six starts. So, while this week’s matchup against the Lions is great on paper (sixth-most points allowed to quarterbacks) I’d have a tough time starting Rodgers in the fantasy postseason aside from Superflex leagues.
More Sits
- Sam Darnold vs. Rams (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Marcus Mariota vs. Eagles (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Philip Rivers at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)