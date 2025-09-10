Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 2
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs Week 2
1. Bijan Robinson at Falcons
2. Christian McCaffrey at Saints
3. Saquon Barkley vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
4. Derrick Henry vs. Browns
5. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bears
6. De’Von Achane vs. Patriots
7. Chase Brown vs. Jaguars
8. Ashton Jeanty vs. Chargers (Mon.)
9. Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos
10. Kyren Williams at Titans
Week 2 Start ‘Em Running Backs
Start of the Week
Breece Hall vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): How quickly things can change! Last week, I had concerns about Hall’s usage and matchup against the Steelers. Well, he led the Jets in backfield touches and averaged 5.6 yards per rush. Next up is a matchup against the Bills, who just gave up a massive stat line to Derrick Henry. What’s more, Hall has averaged a solid 15.6 fantasy points in his four career games against Buffalo’s shaky defense.
Start ‘Em
James Conner vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Conner was listed in this space a week ago, and he put up a touchdown and 14.4 fantasy points in New Orleans. Next up is a new NFC South opponent, the Panthers. Dating back to last season, their defense has allowed one running back to beat them for at least 18.6 fantasy points in their last three games. Also, no team has allowed more points to running backs since the start of last year.
Travis Etienne Jr. at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Is it possible that we could see Etienne Jr. return to his 2023 form? It looked that way in Week 1, as he was the backfield leader in snaps, touches and fantasy points. On Monday, the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles. I like his matchup too, as the Bengals have allowed at least 15.1 fantasy points to a running back in seven of their last eight games dating back to last season.
David Montgomery vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery and most of the Lions had a bad fantasy start to the season, but I’d expect things to turn around in Week 2. He’s had a lot of success against his former team, the Bears, averaging 14.9 points against them in three career meetings. Chicago has also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to enemy running backs since the start of last season, so keep Montgomery in your lineups.
J.K. Dobbins at Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins got the start and led the Broncos in both touches and fantasy points in a Week 1 win over the Titans. Looking like the lead back over RJ Harvey, at least in their first game together, Dobbins should be a nice option against the Colts. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to backs 10 times dating back to last season, including De’Von Achane’s 16.5 points in the 2025 season opener.
More Starts
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaylen Warren vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chuba Hubbard at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Sit of the Week
D’Andre Swift at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift has a revenge game against the Lions next on the schedule, but it’s tough to trust him despite the volume he received in Week 1 (54 snaps, 20 touches). In his two career games against the team that drafted him, Swift has averaged a mere 8.9 fantasy points. What’s more, Detroit has allowed the fifth-fewest points to running backs since the start of last season. Swift is a flex player at best.
Sit ‘Em
Omarion Hampton at Raiders (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hampton saw the majority of the touches in the Chargers' backfield in the opener, which is the good news. The bad news is that he averaged 3.2 yards per rush and scored a mere 8.1 fantasy points. While I know he’s tough to sit, managers might want to temper expectations against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed one back to score more than 14.5 points since Week 12 2024.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): What has happened to Pacheco? Since he suffered a broken leg in Week 2 of last season, he has become mostly unstartable from a fantasy perspective. In fact, Pacheco has averaged just 4.2 points in his last nine games (including the playoffs). He saw just seven touches in Week 1 as well, as Pacheco was once again splitting work with Kareem Hunt. At this point, he’s just roster depth.
Tony Pollard vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard saw plenty of work in last week’s loss to the Broncos, but unfortunately, he was held to just 7.9 fantasy points. He’ll be a risky RB2 this week in Tennessee’s home opener, as the veteran faces a Rams' defense that’s been tough on runners. Dating back to last season, just one back has beaten L.A. for more than 15.9 fantasy points in their last seven games (and just two in their last 13 games).
Nick Chubb vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Chubb didn’t look bad last week, averaging 4.6 yards per rush in a loss to the Rams. Still, he was held to six points while doing nothing as a pass catcher. He’ll be a shaky flex starter based on volume (at best) in Week 2, as Chubb faces a Buccaneers' defense that has allowed the fewest points to running backs based on rushing numbers alone since the start of last season.
More Sits
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Javonte Williams vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jerome Ford at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)