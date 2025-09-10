Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 2
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Defenses Week 2
1. 49ers defense at Saints
2. Rams defense at Titans
3. Broncos defense at Colts
4. Vikings defense vs. Falcons
5. Cardinals defense vs. Panthers
6. Steelers defense vs. Seahawks
7. Bills defense at Jets
8. Ravens defense vs. Browns
9. Cowboys defense vs. Giants
10. Lions defense vs. Bears
Complete Week 2 defense rankings
Week 2 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
49ers defense at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners defense posted a respectable 11 fantasy points in last week’s win over Seattle, and I’d roll with it again in Week 2 against the Saints. Their offense is a major question mark and a fantasy defensive target with Spencer Rattler under center, which was a big reason the Cardinals' defense scored 10 fantasy points against them last week. Look for the 49ers to post a top-10 weekend.
Start ‘Em
Cardinals defense vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Cardinals were last week’s defensive start of the week, but it disappointed with just five fantasy points. I like the red birds again this week, though, as they’ll face a plus matchup at home against Carolina. Bryce Young didn’t look great in their regular-season opener, turning the ball over three times in a loss to the Jaguars. I’d keep the Cardinals active for a second straight week.
Rams defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Rams' defense allowed nine points, posted three sacks and two takeaways in a win over the Texans, scoring 12 fantasy points in the process, last week. I like them again this week on the road, where they’ll face a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward. In his NFL debut, Ward posted minimum numbers and the Broncos' defense had 10 fantasy points against him. The Rams' defense is a free agent in many leagues.
More Starts
- Ravens defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Steelers defense vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cowboys defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Chiefs defense vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs' defense posted three sacks and one turnover last week, but it didn’t have a huge fantasy total in a loss to the Chargers. I don’t think things will get better this week, as they face Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. Philadelphia’s offense isn’t one you want to mess with in the defensive matchups, so I’d keep Kansas City on the sidelines this week.
Sit ‘Em
Eagles defense at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Philadelphia’s defense scored just five fantasy points in last week’s win over the Cowboys, and it’s tough to start this unit with very much confidence against the Chiefs. They’re making their 2025 debut at home after losing their opener, and Patrick Mahomes and crew is rarely a good opponent for fantasy defenses. In a game that has a total as high as 47 (BetMGM), I’m avoiding the Eagles.
Jaguars defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jags' defense was solid last week, scoring 12 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I wouldn’t “chase” the points though, as a matchup with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals await. While this unit didn’t click last week, facing Cincinnati’s usually explosive offense is never a good matchup in the fantasy space. I’d throw the Jags back to the waiver wire and look for an alternative.
More Sits
- Packers defense vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Texans defense at Buccaneers (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC)
- Raiders defense vs. Chargers (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Kickers Week 2
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Giants
2. Chris Boswell vs. Seahawks
3. Cameron Dicker at Raiders (Mon.)
4. Jake Bates vs. Bears
5. Will Reichard vs. Falcons
6. Matt Prater at Jets
7. Chad Ryland vs. Panthers
8. Evan McPherson vs. Jaguars
9. Tyler Loop vs. Browns
10. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
Complete Week 2 kicker rankings
Week 2 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Cameron Dicker at Raiders (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dicker opened the season with a respectable nine-point effort against the Chiefs, but I think he’ll be better when he faces the Raiders. Since the start of last year, only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to kickers. What’s more, Dicker beat this AFC West rival for a combined 24 points in two 2024 meetings. In what could be a high-scoring game, Dicker has top-five potential.
Start ‘Em
Will Reichard vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Reichard posted nine fantasy points on Monday night, and I like him to produce a similar stat line when the Vikings host Atlanta. Their defense has allowed nearly nine fantasy points per game to kickers dating back to last season, and it allowed two field goal attempts and three extra point attempts to Chase McLaughlin in their season opener. I expect Reichard to post a top-10 total.
Chad Ryland vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Ryland posted 10 fantasy points during a Week 1 win in New Orleans, and an upcoming matchup against the Panthers makes him a nice starting option once again. Dating back to last season, no defense has surrendered more points to kickers at an average of nearly 11 points per game. Ryland has also put up double digits in five of his last seven games, and he’s on waivers in some leagues.
More Starts
- Jake Bates vs Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Evan McPherson vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Matt Prater at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Younghoe Koo vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Koo missed a late field goal against the Buccaneers last week, finishing with a respectable eight fantasy points. However, he’s failed to score more than nine points in each of his last nine games, including seven in a dome or retractable roof stadium. No defense has allowed fewer points to kickers than the Vikings since the start of last season, so Koo is no lock to post a solid stat line.
Sit ‘Em
Harrison Butker vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Butker opened the new season with a 10-point fantasy performance in a loss to the Chargers. It was just his third contest with double digits in his last six dating back to last year, however, and this week’s Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles is a tough matchup. In their last 18 regular-season games, Philadelphia’s defense has surrendered seven or fewer points to kickers 10 times.
Cam Little at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Little had a strong start to the season, scoring 15 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. That makes it tough to sit him this weekend, but I would temper expectations in a bad matchup on paper against Cincinnati. Their defense has allowed an average of just seven points per game to kickers dating back to last season, and just six have scored more than eight points in their 18 combined contests
More Sits
- Matt Gay at Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Nick Folk vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jason Myers at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
