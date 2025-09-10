Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 2
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Week 2
1. Josh Allen at Jets
2. Lamar Jackson vs. Browns
3. Jalen Hurts at Chiefs
4. Jayden Daniels at Packers (Thur.)
5. Joe Burrow vs. Jaguars
6. Justin Herbert at Raiders (Mon.)
7. Kyler Murray vs. Panthers
8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Eagles
9. Baker Mayfield at Texans (Mon.)
10. Justin Fields vs. Bills
Complete Week 2 quarterback rankings
Week 2 Start ‘Em Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Herbert at Raiders (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Herbert looked great in the season opener, throwing three touchdown passes and scoring nearly 28 fantasy points. He’ll be in position to post another nice stat line this week too, as he faces a Raiders team he has owned in his career. In nine career starts against them, Herbert has scored 18.1 points or more eight times and has averaged nearly 23 points per game against them overall.
Start ‘Em
Kyler Murray vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray had a nice start to the season, as he put up 18.3 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week too in a home matchup against the Panthers. In his last meeting with Carolina, Murray scored an impressive 20.4 fantasy points Also, their defense has allowed 19-plus points to quarterbacks in five of their last six contests dating back to 2024.
Justin Fields vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fields far exceeded expectations last week, as he put up nearly 30 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. Couple that with what looks like a plus matchup against the Bills, and Fields is a viable starter. Last week, Buffalo was torched by another rushing quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who ran for 70 yards and a touchdown. So, unless you have an elite field general, Fields looks like a nice play this week.
Dak Prescott vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott had a stinker in last week’s season opener, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He actually looked good in “real” football, though, and his stats suffered due to a few CeeDee Lamb drops. I like him to rebound against the Giants, who he’s averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game against in 13 career meetings. Look for Prescott to score 18-plus points in this NFC East battle.
Drake Maye at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye posted a ho-hum stat line last week, as he put up just under 16 fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. Still, he remains a start ‘em for me against the Dolphins. Their defense looked lost in Week 1, allowing Daniel Jones to lead the Colts to a score on every possession. He also posted nearly 30 fantasy points in the contest. With that said, Maye should be a fine SuperFlex option this weekend.
More Starts
- Jared Goff vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bo Nix at Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 2 Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Daniel Jones vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones was a huge waiver wire add after his great showing against the Dolphins, but I’m not chasing the points with a matchup versus the Broncos up next. Their defense has allowed just five quarterbacks to beat them for 17 or more points dating back to the start of last season, so this is anything but a favorable foe for Jones. He’ll be a viable SuperFlex starter, but I’d sit him in traditional leagues.
Sit ‘Em
Matthew Stafford at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stafford had a slow statistical start to the season, scoring just 13.6 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. I’d beware him this week too, as the veteran travels east to face the Titans. Their defense held Bo Nix to a meager 6.8 points last week, and FanDuel’s total for the game opened at 41.5 (O/U). In what could be a tough roadie in Tennessee’s home opener, I’m keeping Stafford sidelined.
Sam Darnold at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold looked like, well, the old Darnold in Week 1, throwing for 150 yards and no touchdowns in a loss to the 49ers. He’s never been a good fantasy quarterback outside his 2024 starts in Minnesota, and I don’t see that trend changing when he faces the Steelers on their home field. In their last eight games at home, Pittsburgh has allowed an average of just 14.4 points per game to quarterbacks.
C.J. Stroud vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Stroud has been mostly bad in the stat sheets in his last 18 games, scoring more than 16.1 fantasy points just three times. Houston’s offensive line has question marks, as does their backfield without Joe Mixon. So, even with a plus matchup against the Buccaneers on paper, it’s tough for me to start Stroud outside SuperFlex leagues. He’s gone from stud to dud in a flash.
Cam Ward vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ward’s NFL debut was certainly nothing to write home about, as he finished with a mere 2.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. This week’s matchup against the Rams isn’t as bad on paper, but it should be noted that their defense has allowed 16 or fewer points to all but one of the last six quarterbacks it has faced dating back to last season. That’s bad news for Ward, even in SuperFlex leagues.
More Sits
- Jordan Love vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Trevor Lawrence at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Michael Penix Jr. at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
