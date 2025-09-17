Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 3
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Week 3 Rankings
1. Bijan Robinson at Panthers
2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Cardinals
3. Saquon Barkley vs. Rams
4. Jahmyr Gibbs at Ravens
5. Derrick Henry vs. Lions
6. Jonathan Taylor at Titans
7. James Cook vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
8. De’Von Achane at Bills (Thurs.)
9. Bucky Irving vs. Jets
10. Josh Jacobs at Browns
Complete Week 3 running back rankings
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Kenneth Walker III vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Walker III was again out snapped by Zach Charbonnet last week, but he was far more effective on the ground. He averaged 8.1 yards per rush, finishing with 105 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Steelers. I’d start him despite him losing snaps to Charbs, however, as he faces a Saints run defense that’s surrendered 14-plus points to two runners in two weeks.
Start ‘Em
Javonte Williams at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I’ve been dead wrong about Williams in the first two weeks, as he’s seen a 79% running back rush share and 12% target share as the new lead back in Dallas. Next up is a date with the Bears, who have already allowed three different running backs to beat them for 13.1 fantasy points in their first two games, including two who have beaten Chicago for 15-plus points.
Jordan Mason vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mason has looked like the better of the two Vikings running backs early this season, and he will see more backfield work this week with Aaron Jones Sr. dealing with a bum hamstring. I like Mason as a No. 2 back against the Bengals, who have already allowed three different running backs to beat them for 15-plus points in their first two games of the season.
Jaylen Warren at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren is clearly the Steelers lead back, as he’s the leader in snaps, touches and fantasy points after two weeks. He’s also being used in the pass attack, catching 12 passes on 15 targets. Warren should be a solid flex option against the Patriots, who have allowed the fourth-most catches and the fourth-most receiving yards to backs after their first two contests.
J.K. Dobbins at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Revenge! Dobbins has been solid in his first two games with the Broncos, averaging 4.6 yards per rush and scoring a combined 30.3 points. Next up is a date with his former team, the Chargers. While the Bolts have been tough on running backs this season, they’re also played in positive game scripts in both weeks when the opposition had to abandon the run.
More Starts
• Chase Brown at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Breece Hall at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
Tony Pollard vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard continued to see plenty of touches last week, but he was held to just 9.2 fantasy points. He’s now been held to under 10 fantasy points in each of his first two games, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a risky RB2/flex. Their defense has allowed an average of just 73 rushing yards per game to backs so far, and Pollard could face a negative game script.
Sit ‘Em
Tyrone Tracy Jr vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Tracy Jr. is stuck in a committee with Cam Skattebo, who actually played more snaps and saw more touches in last week’s loss to Dallas. Next up is a matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just 3.8 yards per rush to backs since last season. What’s more, only five backs have beaten them for 15 or more points in their last 18 regular-season contests.
Quinshon Judkins vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Judkins looked good in his 19 snaps last week, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries. However, he’s not expected to be unleashed in only his second NFL game after doing nothing in training camp and the preseason. The talented rookie also faces a difficult matchup against Green Bay’s defense, which has allowed just 14.7 combined points to backs in two games.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt should start and see more work this week in the absence of Austin Ekeler, so he has flex value. However, the rookie will be facing a Raiders team that’s been sneaky tough against opposing backs. In fact, their defense has allowed just one runner to score more than 14.5 fantasy points against them since Week 12 2024. Start “Bill” with caution.
Isiah Pacheco at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): What has happened to Pacheco? Since he suffered a broken leg in Week 2 of last season, he has become mostly unstartable from a fantasy perspective. In fact, Pacheco has averaged just 6.2 points in his last 12 games (including the playoffs). He has also seen just 18 combined touches in two games this year, so he’s a major risk even in a plus matchup against the Giants.
More Sits
• TreVeyon Henderson vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Omarion Hampton vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• RJ Harvey at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)