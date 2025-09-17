Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 3
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football DST Rankings Week 3
1. Packers defense at Browns
2. Buccaneers defense vs. Jets
3. Bills defense vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
4. Chiefs defense at Giants
5. Colts defense at Titans
6. Falcons defense at Panthers
7. Seahawks defense vs. Saints
8. Vikings defense vs. Bengals
9. Jaguars defense vs. Texans
10. Commanders vs. Raiders
Complete Week 3 defense rankings
Week 3 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Packers defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers have a top-five defense after the addition of Micah Parsons, and this week’s matchup against the Browns makes this a must-start unit. Defenses facing Cleveland have scored the fourth-most fantasy points after two weeks, as their offense has committed four giveaways and has averaged a mere 16.5 points per game. Green Bay should find a ton of success.
Start ‘Em
Colts defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts defense is a strong streaming option this week based on a plus matchup in Tennessee. After two weeks, the Titans have given up a league-high 11 sacks and have turned the ball over three times. While Cam Ward is a talented quarterback, he’s still a rookie and will endure his share of bad games. I’d take advantage of that and start the Colts defense this weekend.
Falcons defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons defense scored 20 fantasy points last week against the Vikings, and it has a plus matchup next on the slate against Carolina. Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against Bryce Young and this offense after two weeks, as the team has committed five giveaways. Atlanta is likely on the waiver wire in many leagues, so grab them now.
More Starts
• Buccaneers defense vs. Jets (1p.m. ET, Fox)
• Seahawks defense vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Chiefs defense at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Ravens defense vs. Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): The Ravens defense put up an impressive 17 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Browns, but a Monday night matchup against the Lions is much more difficult. Their offense ranks third in points and has committed just one giveaway after two weeks, and DraftKings has the total at a very lofty 51.5 (O/U). I’d keep Baltimore on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Rams defense at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams defense ranks sixth in fantasy points after two weeks, but a matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia makes this unit a sit in Week 3. Defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points against them in the first two weeks, as Jalen Hurts and his offense have allowed just three sacks and have yet to commit a giveaway. That makes the Rams a real risk.
Lions defense at Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): The Lions defense scored a respectable nine fantasy points last week, and that might be their ceiling in a tough road game against the Ravens. Their offense has averaged 40.5 points, and it’s committed just one giveaway in the first two weeks. In a game against Lamar Jackson and with a high total, Detroit’s defense should be on the bench.
More Sits
• Jets defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cowboys defense at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cardinals defense at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 3
1. Brandon Aubrey at Bears
2. Cameron Dicker vs. Broncos
3. Matt Prater vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
4. Jake Elliott vs. Rams
5. John Parker Romo at Panthers
6. Chris Boswell vs. Patriots
7. Harrison Butker at Giants
8. Tyler Loop at Lions (Mon.)
9. Spencer Shrader at Titans
10. Wil Lutz at Chargers
Complete Week 3 kicker rankings
Week 3 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Cameron Dicker vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker is tied for just 15th in fantasy points after two weeks, but I’d keep him active against the Broncos. No team has allowed more fantasy points to kickers after the first two weeks of the season, and Dicker has had success against the Broncos. In five career meetings, he’s scored at least nine points four times and has scored double digits in three of those games.
Start ‘Em
Jake Elliott vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott has averaged a solid 10 fantasy points over the first two weeks, and a matchup against the Rams makes him a nice option in Week 3. Their defense has allowed a combined 30 fantasy points to kickers in their first two games of the season, including Joey Slye’s 17-point performance last week. L.A. has also given up eight or more points to kickers in 12 of their last 19 games.
John Parker Romo at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Romo went off for 18 fantasy points last week, and he’s scored 11 or more points in four of his five career NFL games. This week he faces the Panthers, who have given up an average of 11.5 fantasy points to kickers in their first two games of the season. Romo is a free agent in a lot of leagues at this point, so he’s a very streamable option for those who need a kicker.
More Starts
• Matt Prater vs. Dolphins (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Chase McLaughlin vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Harrison Butker at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Matt Gay vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay has had a slow start to the season, scoring just seven combined points in his first two games. This week he faces the Raiders, who have allowed just one kicker to score more than eight fantasy points against them in their last seven games dating back to last season. Gay, who has also missed two of his first three field-goal attempts, should be on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Will Reichard vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Reichard is tied for just 15th in fantasy points among kickers after two weeks, and this week’s matchup against the Bengals isn’t very favorable. Their defense has allowed just 13 points to kickers after two weeks, and an opposing booter hasn’t scored double digits against them since Week 13 of last season. This all makes Reichard a risky option this weekend.
Joey Slye vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Believe it or not, but Slye is the third-best kicker in fantasy football after two weeks. Still, I’d have a tough time trusting him this week when he faces the Colts. Their defense has allowed just one field goal and four fantasy points after two weeks, and just one kicker has beaten them for double digits in their last six games dating back to last year. Don’t chase the points.
More Sits
• Ka’imi Fairbairn at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Cam Little vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Chad Ryland at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
