Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 3
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Week 3
1. Josh Allen vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
2. Lamar Jackson vs. Lions
3. Jalen Hurts vs. Rams
4. Jayden Daniels vs. Raiders
5. Patrick Mahomes at Giants
6. Daniel Jones at Titans
7. Dak Prescott at Bears
8. Justin Herbert vs. Broncos
9. Bo Nix at Chargers
10. Kyler Murray at 49ers
Week 3 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Patrick Mahomes at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Mahomes has had a strong start to the season, scoring 48.1 fantasy points in his first two games. He’s been effective as a runner in the absence of his best receivers too, rushing for 123 yards and two scores. While he’s seen his stock fall in the last two years, I still see Mahomes as a must start against a Giants' defense that’s allowed 42.3 points to quarterbacks.
Start ‘Em
Dak Prescott at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Prescott threw for 361 yards and scored 22.1 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. I’m keeping him in the lineup this week too, as he faces a Bears' defense that’s been brutal against opposing quarterbacks so far. After allowing 22.2 points to J.J. McCarthy in Week 1, Jared Goff beat Chicago for five touchdowns and 34 points last weekend.
Caleb Williams vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has scored a combined 41.2 points in his first two games, and I like him this week against a banged up and vulnerable Dallas defense. Last week, this unit allowed 450 passing yards, three touchdowns and 30.3 points to Russell Wilson. The total in this game is 49.5 (O/U) over on DraftKings, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring NFC affair at Soldier Field.
Bo Nix at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix posted a trio of touchdown passes and 20.2 points in a loss to the Colts, and I like him to find further success against the Chargers. In two starts against Los Angeles last season, Nix beat the Bolts for a combined 41.8 points and went over 20 points in both games. DraftKings opened the total at 45.5 (O/U), and I’m expecting a high-scoring game in this AFC West battle.
Drake Maye vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye was awesome last week, scoring 26.3 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. He’s now scored 42.1 points in his first two games, and a matchup against the Steelers is surprisingly favorable (at least based on the first two weeks). Believe it or not, but Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed an average of nearly 23 fantasy points per game to Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.
More Starts
• Daniel Jones at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Aaron Rodgers at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Sam Darnold vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 3 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Russell Wilson vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Wilson went bananas last week, throwing for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Cowboys. His 30.3 fantasy points are the most he’s scored in a game since 2022. I wouldn’t chase them in a home game against the Chiefs. Kansas City needs a win to avoid going 0-3, and their defense held Jalen Hurts to 101 passing yards and 11.5 points last week.
Sit ‘Em
Trevor Lawrence vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence posted a solid 19.2 points in last week’s loss to the Bengals, but I’m not a fan of his Week 3 matchup against Houston. In eight career starts against this AFC South rival, Lawrence has failed to score at least 15 fantasy points six times. He’s also scored fewer than 11 points in three of his last six starts against the Texans in games where he played at least 58 snaps.
Matthew Stafford at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford had a slow statistical start to the season, scoring just 31 fantasy points in his first two games. I’d beware him this week too, as the veteran travels east to face the Eagles. Their defense held Patrick Mahomes to just 187 passing yards last week, and it's held visiting quarterbacks to an average of just 13.2 points in their last nine games at Lincoln Financial Field since 2024.
Bryce Young vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Young is coming off a strong game, scoring 21.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Cardinals. However, 14.8 of those points came in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers were looking to make a comeback. I’d limit him to a No. 2 quarterback in Superflex leagues against the Falcons, who have allowed an average of just 162.5 passing yards and 12.7 points to quarterbacks in two games.
Geno Smith at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith put up a stinker last Monday night, scoring a meager 3.2 points in a loss to the Chargers. He has a tough matchup next on the slate too, facing a Commanders' defense that has allowed an average of just 13.9 points to visiting quarterbacks in their last nine home games. Smith has rarely been a consistent fantasy quarterback, so I’d limit him to Superflex leagues this week.
More Sits
• Tua Tagovailoa at Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Cam Ward vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Michael Penix Jr. at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)