Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton Drop
The running back rankings continue to look mostly chalk at the top, but several players have moved up this week. Travis Etienne Jr. is back in the top 15, and Jordan Mason is in the RB2 conversation with Aaron Jones Sr. banged up. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has also moved up with Austin Ekeler out, making him a flex option.
On the flip side, both Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton have taken slight downward turns, and fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson is now ranked outside of the top 30 runners. With that said, here are my fantasy running back rankings for Week 3.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! I also update my full player rankings including flex position regularly.
Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at CAR
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. ARI
3
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. LAR
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at BAL
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. DET
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at TEN
7
James Cook
BUF
vs. MIA
8
De'Von Achane
MIA
at BUF
9
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. NYJ
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
at CLE
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
at PHI
12
Chase Brown
CIN
at MIN
13
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. HOU
14
Alvin Kamara
NO
at SEA
15
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at WAS
16
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. NO
17
Javonte Williams
DAL
at CHI
18
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. ATL
19
James Conner
ARI
at SF
20
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. CIN
21
Breece Hall
NYJ
at TB
22
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. DAL
23
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at NE
24
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at LAC
25
David Montgomery
DET
at BAL
26
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. DEN
27
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. IND
28
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. PIT
29
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. LV
30
Nick Chubb
HOU
at JAC
31
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. KC
32
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. GB
33
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. NO
34
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. PIT
35
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. KC
36
RJ Harvey
DEN
at LAC
37
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at NYG
38
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at CAR
39
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. GB
40
Kareem Hunt
KC
at NYG
41
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. HOU
42
Trey Benson
ARI
at SF
43
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. MIA
44
Najee Harris
LAC
vs. DEN
45
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at TB
46
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. DET
47
Miles Sanders
DAL
at CHI
48
Rachaad White
TB
vs. NYJ
49
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at NE
50
Blake Corum
LAR
at PHI
51
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. DAL
52
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. ARI
53
Chris Rodgriguez
WAS
vs. LV
54
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. ATL
55
Zavier Scott
MIN
vs. CIN
56
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. MIA
57
AJ Dillon
PHI
vs. LAR
58
DJ Giddens
IND
at TEN
59
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at BUF
60
Chris Brooks
GB
at WAS