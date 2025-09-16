SI

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton Drop

Michael Fabiano

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty has fallen slightly in Michael Fabiano's fantasy running back rankings for Week 3.
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty has fallen slightly in Michael Fabiano's fantasy running back rankings for Week 3. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The running back rankings continue to look mostly chalk at the top, but several players have moved up this week. Travis Etienne Jr. is back in the top 15, and Jordan Mason is in the RB2 conversation with Aaron Jones Sr. banged up. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has also moved up with Austin Ekeler out, making him a flex option.

On the flip side, both Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton have taken slight downward turns, and fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson is now ranked outside of the top 30 runners. With that said, here are my fantasy running back rankings for Week 3.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! I also update my full player rankings including flex position regularly.

Week 3 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at CAR

2

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. ARI

3

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. LAR

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at BAL

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. DET

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at TEN

7

James Cook

BUF

vs. MIA

8

De'Von Achane

MIA

at BUF

9

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. NYJ

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

at CLE

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

at PHI

12

Chase Brown

CIN

at MIN

13

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. HOU

14

Alvin Kamara

NO

at SEA

15

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at WAS

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. NO

17

Javonte Williams

DAL

at CHI

18

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. ATL

19

James Conner

ARI

at SF

20

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. CIN

21

Breece Hall

NYJ

at TB

22

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. DAL

23

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at NE

24

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at LAC

25

David Montgomery

DET

at BAL

26

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. DEN

27

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. IND

28

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. PIT

29

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. LV

30

Nick Chubb

HOU

at JAC

31

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. KC

32

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. GB

33

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. NO

34

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. PIT

35

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. KC

36

RJ Harvey

DEN

at LAC

37

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at NYG

38

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at CAR

39

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. GB

40

Kareem Hunt

KC

at NYG

41

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. HOU

42

Trey Benson

ARI

at SF

43

Ray Davis

BUF

vs. MIA

44

Najee Harris

LAC

vs. DEN

45

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at TB

46

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. DET

47

Miles Sanders

DAL

at CHI

48

Rachaad White

TB

vs. NYJ

49

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at NE

50

Blake Corum

LAR

at PHI

51

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. DAL

52

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. ARI

53

Chris Rodgriguez

WAS

vs. LV

54

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. ATL

55

Zavier Scott

MIN

vs. CIN

56

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. MIA

57

AJ Dillon

PHI

vs. LAR

58

DJ Giddens

IND

at TEN

59

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at BUF

60

Chris Brooks

GB

at WAS

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY