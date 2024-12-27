Seahawks, Bears Disappoint Fantasy Managers In Championship Week
The Grinch stole more than Christmas this year. He also stole our fantasy points.
One day after the entire Houston Texans team, including the defense, scored a dreadful 50.1 fantasy points, the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears scored nine combined points at halftime on Thursday night … and neither team would score another point! Ouch!
The fantasy numbers stink, stank, stunk too.
The Seahawks and Bears, oddly enough, scored 59.9 fantasy points each, including the defenses. In fact, the Seattle defense scored the most points of any “player” in the game with 13. DJ Moore was second with 12.2 points, D’Andre Swift was third with 12.1 points, and Zach Charbonnet was fourth with 10.6 points. Every other player scored single digits.
Charbonnet was especially disappointing, as the Bears defense had allowed one running back to score at least 18.6 fantasy points against them in their last three games. What’s more, one runner had scored at least 15.4 points against Chicago in their last six games.
Jaxon Smith Njigba, who was eighth among wide receivers in PPR points scored and 10th in fantasy points scored per game since Week 11, scored just 6.2 points. It was his worst stat line since Week 7, and his third-worst total of the season. DK Metcalf, who was active in a lot of lineups, scored just 7.2 points. That’s 5.4 points fewer than his season average.
Between the Texans, Seahawks and Bears, and their complete lack of fantasy production, countless managers will be scrambling to find points this championship weekend. So, if you find yourself in a bind having started the likes of Joe Mixon, Charbonnet, Nico Collins, Smith-Njigba or Metcalf, be sure to use high-ceiling players for the rest of the week.