Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 9
It‘s Week 9, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Wil Lutz and the Broncos defense in Week 8!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Byes: 49ers, Steelers
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey at Falcons
2. Austin Seibert at Cardinals
3. Younghoe Koo vs. Cowboys
4. Harrison Butker at Raiders
5. Justin Tucker vs. Broncos
6. Wil Lutz at Ravens
7. Will Reichard vs. Colts
8. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Jets (Thurs.)
9. Blake Grupe at Panthers
10. Evan McPherson vs. Raiders
Complete Week 9 kicker rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Younghoe Koo vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has posted two straight stinkers in a row, scoring a combined seven fantasy points. However, a matchup with the Cowboys is good for what ails him. Their defense has allowed four different kickers to score at least eight points, including three booters who have had 14 or more points since Week 4.
Start ‘Em
Evan McPherson vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McPherson has not been very productive in recent weeks, scoring a combined 14 fantasy points in his last four games. Still, he’ll be a nice streamer against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed all but two kickers to beat them for at least nine points, and five kickers have scored 11 or more points in 2024.
Wil Lutz at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lutz has been one of the best kickers in fantasy this season, averaging nearly 10 points per game. I’d keep him active this week too, as Lutz will go up against a Baltimore defense that’s allowed at least nine points to five kickers including four who have scored at least 11 points. Look for Lutz to post a nice total.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Tyler Bass vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Blake Grupe at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cairo Santos at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Matt Gay at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Gay has recorded strong totals in his last four games, scoring no fewer than eight fantasy points while averaging almost 10. However, he has a tough matchup this week against the Vikings that makes him a gamble. No kicker has scored more than eight points against Minnesota, and five have scored five or fewer.
Sit ‘Em
Jake Bates at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Bates, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up a solid 12 fantasy points and has scored 29 points in his last three games, so it’s tough to keep him out of fantasy lineups. He does have a tough matchup this week, though, as the Packers have allowed just 6.5 points per game to kickers. I’d temper expectations.
Jason Sanders at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders is coming off one of his best fantasy stat lines, scoring 11 points in a loss to the Cardinals. Still, he’s had very little luck in his career against this week’s opponent, the Bills. In 12 meetings, Sanders has averaged just 4.6 fantasy points. He’s also scored just 11 combined points in their last four meetings.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Greg Zuerlein vs. Texans (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Dustin Hopkins vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brandon McManus vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Vikings defense vs. Colts
2. Bengals defense vs. Raiders
3. Ravens defense vs. Broncos
4. Eagles defense vs. Jaguars
5. Saints defense at Panthers
6. Titans defense vs. Patriots
7. Bills defense vs. Dolphins
8. Chiefs defense vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
9. Commanders at Giants
10. Chargers defense at Browns
Complete Week 9 defense rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Titans defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Titans are a nice streaming defense, as they face a Patriots team that could be forced to start Jacoby Brissett. New England has been generous to fantasy defenses too, averaging more than nine points per game against them. The Patriots have also allowed 27 sacks, the second-most in the league.
Start ‘Em
Bengals defense vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bengals defense hasn't been very usable in fantasy leagues, but this week's matchup against the Raiders makes it a great steaming option. The Las Vegas offense is mostly bereft of talent, and it's allowed the fourth-most sacks this season. Cincinnati is available in a lot of leagues, as well.
Saints defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): New Orleans’ defense has been terrible in real football terms, but it’s still in the top 10 in fantasy points. I’d start it vs. the Panthers and Bryce Young, as their offense has committed 14 giveaways while averaging just 15.5 points per game. Teams have averaged the eighth-most points against them overall.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Ravens defense vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Eagles defense vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Commanders defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Broncos defense at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos have the best defense in terms of fantasy points, but it’s by no means a “must start.” In fact, I’d beware of Denver in a road game against the Ravens. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points against Lamar Jackson and his offense, so this could be a bad week for the new “Orange Crush.”
Sit ‘Em
Packers defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers defense ranks third based on fantasy points this season, but like the Broncos, it has a bad matchup this week. Detroit’s offense is averaging an astounding 33.4 points and 385.1 total yards per game, and it’s also committed the fifth-fewest giveaways on the season. That makes Green Bay a sit ‘em.
Seahawks defense vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks have a top-10 fantasy defense, but starting this unit against Matthew Stafford and the revitalized Rams offense is a bad move. The return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Naca made a world of difference last week, and I’d expect that success to continue in an important NFC West battle.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Cowboys defense at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaguars defense at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Buccaneers defense at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)