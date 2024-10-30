Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs For Fantasy Football Week 9
It’s Week 9, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like James Conner and Nick Chubb in Week 8!
Byes: 49ers, Steelers
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley vs. Jaguars
2. Kyren Williams at Seahawks
3. Derrick Henry vs. Broncos
4. Bijan Robinson vs. Cowboys
5. Alvin Kamara at Panthers
6. Joe Mixon at Jets (Thurs.)
7. De’Von Achane at Bills
8. Breece Hall vs. Texans (Thurs.)
9. Kenneth Walker vs. Rams
10. Jahmyr Gibbs at Packers
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Tony Pollard vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard put up a decent stat line last week, as he scored 14.7 points despite a tough matchup against the Lions. He’ll have an easier task this week, as the veteran faces a Patriots defense that’s been shredded by running backs lately. In fact, New England has surrendered 5.2 yards per rush, seven touchdowns, and the second-most fantasy points per game to the position in their last four games.
Start ‘Em
D’Andre Swift at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has been red hot in the stat sheets over his last four games, scoring at least 18.9 points and averaging 22.6 points during that time. He should continue to find success this week too, as Swift faces a Cardinals unit that has allowed seven different running backs to score 15-plus points against them this season. Runners have also averaged nearly five yards per attempt vs. Arizona as well.
Chuba Hubbard vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hubbard has seen his fantasy totals drop in six straight weeks, culminating in a 9.1-point stinker last week. However, a game against the Saints should be good for what ails him. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed seven touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. In all, six runners have beaten them for 16-plus points, including three with 26-plus.
Kareem Hunt vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hunt just continues to pump out nice numbers, scoring 13.3 points last weekend and averaging 16.2 points in his four games with the Chiefs. Next up, he has a plus matchup against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed six different running backs to score at least 17 fantasy points this season, including two who have scored 22 or more points in their last two games.
Chase Brown vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has been tough to trust over the last two weeks, totaling just 87 total yards and a modest 18.7 fantasy points. Still, he’s in the flex starter conversation based on a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has been generous to opposing running backs, allowing seven to beat them for at least 15.5 points. That includes three who have scored more than 20 fantasy points this season.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Aaron Jones vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- David Montgomery at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Javonte Williams at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wiliams was a massive disappointment last week, scoring just 9.2 fantasy points despite a terrific matchup against the Panthers. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Ravens, who haven’t allowed a single running back to rush for more than 52 yards this season. What’s more, backs have averaged a mere 3.2 yards per rush against Baltimore. That makes Williams a risky flex at best.
Sit ‘Em
J.K. Dobbins at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins is tough to sit, as he’s seeing around a 40% touch share in a run-based Chargers offense. Still, he’s been held to single digits in three of his last five games, and a matchup in Cleveland makes him a risky fantasy play. Their defense has allowed just 84.3 rushing yards per game this season, not to mention the fifth-fewest points per game to runners. So, I’d temper expectations for Dobbins.
Bucky Irving at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Irving is a tough back to sit, as he’s put up 15-plus points in each of his last three games. Still, their next matchup versus Kansas City is a brutal one. Their defense hasn’t allowed a single back to score more than 13.2 points against them this season, and the position has averaged fewer than three yards per rush. So, unless you need a flex starter, Irving might be better left on the sidelines.
Nick Chubb vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chubb has scored just 15.4 combined points in his first two games back from a knee injury, and he’s averaging a meager 2.7 yards per rush. The veteran also has a tough matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. So, unless you’re desperate for a flex starter, Chubb should probably find himself on the bench.
Tank Bigsby at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Bigsby has been inconsistent, scoring fewer than 11 points in two of his last four games but hitting 23-plus in the other two. Travis Etienne Jr. appears to be closer to returning from a hamstring injury too, and a matchup against the Eagles isn’t favorable. Their defense hasn’t allowed a back to score more than 16.2 points, and backs are averaging the sixth-fewest points per game against them.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Alexander Mattison at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Austin Ekeler at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rico Dowdle at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)