Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks For Fantasy Football Week 9
It’s Week 9, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes in Week 8!
Byes: 49ers, Steelers
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Jalen Hurts vs. Jaguars
2. Josh Allen vs. Dolphins
3. Lamar Jackson vs. Broncos
4. Jayden Daniels at Giants
5. Joe Burrow vs. Raiders
6. Patrick Mahomes at Buccaneers (Mon.)
7. Sam Darnold vs. Colts
8. Caleb Williams at Cardinals
9. Dak Prescott at Falcons
10. Bo Nix at Ravens
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Patrick Mahomes vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mahomes looked like that old fantasy superstar we knew and loved last week with two touchdown passes and 18.2 points. It was the first time he’s scored more than 18 points since Week 12 of last season! I’d keep him active this week too, as he faces a Buccaneers defense that’s allowed five different quarterbacks to score 19-plus points including four with 28-plus points.
Start ‘Em
Sam Darnold vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Darnold has scored 18-plus points in four of his last six games, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a nice option this week. Their defense has allowed four quarterbacks to beat them for more than 17 points, which includes two field generals with 20-plus points since Week 4. In what could end up being a high-scoring game in Minnesota, Darnold should finish with attractive totals.
Caleb Williams at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams was awful last week despite a great matchup on paper, scoring just 9.3 points in a loss to the Commanders. Still, he had put up 17-plus points in three of his previous four games, and a contest in Arizona is favorable. Their defense has allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for 24-plus points, including two who have hit that mark since Week 4. That makes Williams a nice option.
Bo Nix at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix, listed as a start 'em last week, scored a season-high 29.8 points in a win over the Panthers. Next up is another favorable matchup, at least on paper, in Baltimore. Their pass defense has been dreadful, allowing five different field generals to score 20-plus fantasy points. That includes three who have posted at least 27 points and two with 30 or more points. So, I’d keep Nix in your starting lineup again.
Kirk Cousins vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has been super inconsistent this season, but he is coming off a 28.6-point performance in a win over the Buccaneers. He also has a great matchup in Week 9, facing a bad Cowboys defense in Atlanta. Dallas has allowed four different quarterbacks to beat them for 21-plus points, including 26 points from Brock Purdy last week. The total opened at a lofty 48.5 on DK Sportsbook, too.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Joe Burrow vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dak Prescott at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matthew Stafford at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Tua Tagovailoa at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa returned to action last week, so he’s clearly back on the fantasy radar. However, he’s better left on the bench for what is a tough matchup in Buffalo. In eight career starts against the Bills, Tagovailoa has failed to score more than 16 points seven times and has been held to single digits in each of their last two meetings. Unless you’re in a superflex league, Tua should be on benches.
Sit ‘Em
Kyler Murray vs. Bears (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray has caught fire in the last four weeks, scoring 20-plus points three times including in each of his last two games. That makes it tough to sit him, but you might want to temper expectations against Chicago. Only Jayden Daniels has scored more than 17 points against them this season, and he needed a last-minute Hail Mary for a touchdown to hit that mark. Murray could be a disappointment.
Jared Goff at Packers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff had an odd stat line last week, throwing three touchdown passes but only posting 85 passing yards. He could struggle to find any success this week, as he faces a Packers defense that has held Kyler Murray, Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud to under 12 fantasy points in games at Lambeau Field. Also, Goff has averaged a modest 13.1 points in his three career games in Green Bay.
Trevor Lawrence at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence has put up better numbers in recent weeks, but he's still averaging fewer than 15 fantasy points per game. He has also lost Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable, and his third-best wideout, Gabe Davis, was also injured. That will make it tough for him to make much of an impact against the Eagles, so Lawrence should be limited to super flex leagues.
Justin Herbert at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert is coming off this best fantasy game of the season, scoring 24.1 points in a win over the Saints. He had been held to fewer than 15 points in each of his previous six games, however, and he’s been bad on the road. In fact, Herbert has averaged just 12.1 fantasy points away from SoFi Stadium. Vegas also sees this as a lower-scoring game, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening total at 40.5.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- C.J. Stroud at Jets (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jameis Winston vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Daniel Jones vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)