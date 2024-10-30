Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends For Fantasy Football Week 9
It’s Week 9, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like David Njoku and Tucker Kraft in Week 8!
Byes: 49ers, Steelers
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers at Bengals
2. Travis Kelce vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
3. Trey McBride vs. Bears
4. David Njoku vs. Chargers
5. Cade Otton at Chiefs (Mon.)
6. Evan Engram at Eagles
7. Kyle Pitts vs. Cowboys
8. Sam LaPorta at Packers
9. Jake Ferguson at Falcons
10. Mark Andrews vs. Broncos
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Cade Otton at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Otton has been on absolute fire in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 47.1 fantasy points on 20 targets. He’s become one of the top (if not the top) options for Baker Mayfield in the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and a matchup against the Chiefs makes him a must-start. Their defense has given up the most fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends this season.
Start ‘Em
David Njoku vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku has been on a real tear in the past two weeks, scoring a combined 40.7 fantasy points on 21 targets. He’s now one of the top two options in the pass attack for Jamies Winston, and that trend should continue against the Chargers. Their defense hasn’t allowed a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but Travis Kelce did beat them for 15.9 points in Week 4. Njoku remains a must-start option.
Evan Engram at Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram has been a bit inconsistent in the stat sheets, but he’s a virtual must-start this week. While the Eagles have been tough on tight ends on paper, the Jaguars have lost Christian Kirk for the season and Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks of action as well. That will mean a lot of targets for Engram, who should record top-10 numbers among tight ends this weekend.
Jake Ferguson at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ferguson has posted two stinkers in a row, as he’s combined for just 12.4 points in that time. Still, I’d keep him in all starting lineups in what could be a high-scoring game against the Falcons. Their defense just gave up two touchdowns and 29.1 points to Cade Otton last week, and it’s given up double-digit points to two tight ends in their last two games. As a result, I’m sticking with Ferguson this week.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Kyle Pitts vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dalton Kincaid vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Noah Fant vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Hunter Henry at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henry has scored at least 9.5 fantasy points in three straight games, during which time he’s averaged 13.3 points. So, while that makes it tough to sit him, I’d keep in mind that he faces a Titans defense that’s allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 8.2 fantasy points during a game this season. What’s more, the Patriots could be without Drake Maye after he suffered a concussion.
Sit ‘Em
Tucker Kraft vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kraft has been a fantasy star in the last five weeks, scoring 12-plus points four times including three games with 16-plus points. So, while that makes it tough to bench him, I might temper expectations against the Lions. Their defense has allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 8.7 points, and no tight end has scored more than 10.7 points. Plus, Jordan Love got hurt last weekend.
Cole Kmet at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet can finish with a huge stat line at any time, but he’s been all or nothing this season. In fact, he’s been held to single digits in any game he hasn’t scored 24 or more points (just twice). The Cardinals have only given up one touchdown to a tight end this season, and only two have beaten them for more than 7.4 points. That makes Kmet a risky starting option for fantasy managers this week.
Zach Ertz at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ertz has been a godsend for fantasy fans in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 39.5 points. Despite those numbers, however, I would still beware of the veteran when he faces the Giants. While Ertz did score 10.2 points in his last game against them, he is one of just two tight ends to beat the G-Men for more than 6.9 points. So, if you do start Ertz, I would temper expectations in the stat sheets.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Conklin vs. Texans (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Colby Parkinson at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)