Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 14
It’s Week 14, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Bucky Irving and D’Andre Swift in Week 13!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DSTs
Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley vs. Panthers
2. Alvin Kamara at Giants
3. Bijan Robinson at Vikings
4. De’Von Achane vs. Jets
5. Chase Brown at Cowboys (Mon.)
6. Bucky Irving vs. Raiders
7. Kyren Williams vs. Bills
8. James Cook at Rams
9. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Packers (Thurs.)
10. Isaac Guerendo vs. Bears
Complete Week 14 running back rankings (coming soon)
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Chase Brown at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Brown has been one of the hottest running backs in fantasy football, scoring 19 or more points in four straight games. He’ll be in a good position to make it five straight on Monday night, as Brown faces a vulnerable Cowboys defense. Their defense has allowed seven running backs to beat them for at least 18.9 points, including five with more than 20 points and three with 30-plus points.
Start ‘Em
Bucky Irving vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Irving, listed as a start 'em last week, had his best game of the season with 27.5 points in a win over the Panthers. I like him this week too, as the rookie faces a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed 15-plus points to running backs nine times, including five who have gone over 20 points. Irving, who has passed Rachaad White on the Bucs depth chart, is a virtual must-start.
Isaac Guerendo vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both on injured reserve, it’s now “Guerendo season” in the Niners backfield. The Bears defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to nine different runners, including five who have done it since Week 9. What’s more, enemy running backs have averaged five yards per rush against Chicago, so the rookie is in a good spot to make statistical waves.
Tony Pollard vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard is coming off a stinker in Washington, but that had a lot to do with game script. I think he’ll rebound against the Jaguars, who have struggled against opposing running backs. Only the Panthers have given up more points per game to the position, as Jacksonville’s defense has allowed running backs to beat them for 15-plus points 11 times, including six who have had more than 20 points.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tracy Jr. and most of the Giants offense were fantasy turkeys last week, but the rookie still had 14.5 points in a loss to the Cowboys. I’d start him this week too, as Tracy Jr. faces a great matchup against the Saints. Their defense has been generous to runners, allowing 16-plus points to the position eight times including five since Week 7. That makes Tracy Jr. a viable No. 2 fantasy back this week.
RBs With Good Matchups
- James Conner vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- D’Andre Swift at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rico Dowdle vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Chuba Hubbard at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season, scoring just 2.3 points despite a great matchup against Tampa Bay. The most worrisome part of that game was that Hubbard touched the ball just 12 times, and rookie Jonathon Brooks had nine touches on his 15 offensive snaps. Hubbard also has a tough matchup against a formidable Eagles defense, so I’d temper expectations.
Sit ‘Em
Isiah Pacheco vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pacheco saw his first action since he was injured in Week 2, and it wasn’t what fantasy fans were looking for. Kareem Hunt was the starter, and the two backs split snaps and touches almost down the middle. That hurts the stock of both backs, and a matchup against the Chargers makes Pacheco tough to trust. Their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to runners.
Aaron Jones vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones was bad last week, rushing for just 22 yards and getting benched for some snaps after fumbling in a win over the Cardinals. He has now scored 12.2 or fewer points in five of his last six games, and a matchup against the Falcons isn’t great on paper. Their defense has allowed one rushing touchdown and the seventh-fewest points per game to backs since Week 11, so Jones is a risky flex.
Nick Chubb at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chubb has scored three touchdowns and a combined 31.5 fantasy points in his last two games, but he’s still a risk this week against the Steelers. Their defense has been tough against the run at home, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy runners on runs alone. Since Chubb doesn’t do a lot in the passing game and is losing work to Jerome Ford, I’d keep him sidelined if possible.
Travis Etienne Jr. at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne Jr. has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football, scoring single digits in six of his 10 games while averaging a mere 8.4 points. With Tank Bigsby back in the mix, it’s tough to start either back regardless of the matchup. So, while the Titans gave it up to Brian Robinson Jr. a week ago, I still have a hard time starting Etienne Jr. unless I’m completely desperate.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Tank Bigsby at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Gus Edwards at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Ameer Abdullah at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)