Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Week 14
It’s Week 14, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts in Week 13!
Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers at Buccaneers
2. Trey McBride vs. Seahawks
3. Travis Kelce vs. Chargers
4. Jonnu Smith vs. Jets
5. George Kittle vs. Bears
6. T.J. Hockenson vs. Falcons
7. David Njoku at Steelers
8. Evan Engram at Titans
9. Sam LaPorta vs. Packers (Thurs.)
10. Cade Otton vs. Raiders
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Jonnu Smith vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith has been the best tight end in fantasy over the last three weeks, scoring 21-plus points in every game. He’s also seen a combined 30 targets in those contests, and his first-read rate is higher than Tyreek Hill's! So, while this week’s matchup against the Jets is tough on paper (only two tight ends have beaten them for more than 9.5 points), Smith has developed into a virtual must-start player.
Start ‘Em
Will Dissly vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Dissly didn’t score a single fantasy point on just one target last week, which was a surprise considering his previously attractive usage totals. Still, I’d chalk it up to one bad week and start him against the Chiefs. Their defense has been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing a league-high 78.5 receiving yards per game and the third-most points per game to the position overall, this season.
Cade Otton vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Otton has produced two bad stat lines in a row, scoring a combined 10 fantasy points. Still, with six teams on a bye, it’ll be tough to pass on him against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed nine-plus points to tight ends eight times, including three who have scored at least 25 points since Week 8. Otton has been a lot less reliable since Mike Evans’ return, but I still see him as a top-12 option this week.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth is once again a startable player in fantasy leagues, scoring 9.9 or more points in three of his last four games. In fact, he had a season-best 18.8 points in last week’s win over the Bengals. Next up is a game vs. the Browns, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends over the last four weeks. Amid the second bye-mageddon, Freiermuth is a viable option.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Sam LaPorta vs. Packers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Dawson Knox at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Juwan Johnson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Kyle Pitts at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has seen his numbers tumble in the last four weeks, scoring 2.1 or fewer points twice while averaging just 3.4 points. He didn’t score a single point last week, and his 33 snaps played is his lowest since Week 9. The Vikings are middle of the road against tight ends based on fantasy points, but their defense has given up just two touchdowns to the position this season. I’d keep Pitts on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Tucker Kraft at Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Kraft will be tough to sit with six teams on a bye, especially since he’s scored a combined 24.4 points in his last two games. Still, he has a brutal matchup this week against a Lions defense that’s allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 9.6 points. That includes holding Kraft to just 7.6 points in a Week 9 matchup. If you do start Kraft, I would temper your expectations.
Cole Kmet at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet came crashing back down to earth last week, scoring just 5.6 points in a loss to the Lions. He has now been held to single digits in all but one of his last six games, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a tough sell this week. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing tight ends, and not one has scored more than 12.3 points against them this season.
Mike Gesicki at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gesicki caught five passes for 53 yards in last week’s loss to the Steelers, but it was his first good game since the Bengals got Tee Higgins back. I wouldn’t chase the points against the Cowboys, who have allowed just 44.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends. What’s more, only two players have had more than 12.2 points against Dallas this season. I’d keep Gesicki on the sidelines.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Noah Fant at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Conklin vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tommy Tremble at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)