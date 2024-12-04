Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football Week 14
It’s Week 14, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Anthony Richardson and Geno Smith in Week 13!
Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen at Rams
2. Jalen Hurts vs. Panthers
3. Joe Burrow at Cowboys (Mon.)
4. Sam Darnold vs. Falcons
5. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jets
6. Kyler Murray vs. Seahawks
7. Justin Herbert vs. Chiefs
8. Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders
9. Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers
10. Jordan Love at Lions (Thurs.)
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Joe Burrow at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This one is a bit of a no-brainer, but options are thin with six teams off. As a result, Burrow gets listed based on what is a high-end matchup in Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, as a total of seven have beaten them for at least 17.8 points. This has a chance to be a high-scoring affair, so be sure to have Burrow in your starting lineup.
Start ‘Em
Sam Darnold vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold has defied the odds during his last two games, scoring 19-plus points in both despite bad matchups against the Bears and Cardinals. Next up is a plus matchup, as Darnold faces a Falcons defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Furthermore, six different field generals have beaten them for 17.7 or more points, including four since Week 7.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has been on absolute fire lately, as he’s scored 23-plus points in three straight games including 25.2 points in Green Bay this past week. I’d start him against the Jets, who have allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 28-plus points in their last three games. What’s more, their defense has surrendered 24-plus points to four different quarterbacks since Week 6, so Tagovailoa should smash.
Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season, scoring just 10.2 points despite a plus matchup in Carolina. Still, I’ll keep the faith in the veteran based on another great matchup, this time vs. the Raiders. The Silver & Black have allowed 18-plus points to quarterbacks six times, including five who have posted 23-plus points. Mayfield should bounce back this weekend.
Russell Wilson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson put up his best stat line of the year last week, beating the Bengals for three touchdowns and nearly 27 fantasy points. I like him this week too, as the veteran faces a Browns defense that has given up 18-plus points to six quarterbacks, including four since Week 6. With six teams on a bye and the fantasy postseason on the line, Wilson should be considered a viable starter in most leagues.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Justin Herbert at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Kyler Murray vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Caleb Williams at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Aaron Rodgers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The “Curse of the Jets Quarterback” has struck once again! Rodgers has been subpar in the stat sheets with the Men in Green, scoring 16.1 or fewer points in each of his last three games while averaging a mere 14.2 points per game on the season. Next up is a tough matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Overall, their defense has allowed just four quarterbacks to beat them for more than 13.5 points.
Sit ‘Em
Brock Purdy vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy and the Niners are a mess at this point, as injuries have crippled their offense. I’d beware the quarterback this week, as he goes up against a Bears defense that has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to just four opposing field generals this season. What’s more, only the Jets and Lions defenses have allowed fewer touchdown passes. I’d sit Purdy in traditional, one-quarterback fantasy formats.
Matthew Stafford vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Stafford has been up and down in the stat sheets lately, and a matchup against the Bills makes him tough to trust. Their pass defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, as just three have beaten them for more than 15.9 points. So, while this could be a high-scoring game (the total on DK Sportsbook opened at 49), the matchup isn’t great for Stafford.
Kirk Cousins at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has seen his stats decline in each of his last five games, culminating in a 2.1-point stinker in a loss to the Chargers. I’d fade him this week too, as he faces a tough Vikings defense that’s surrendered just 15.1 points per game to quarterbacks this season. What’s more, only Caleb Williams has scored more than 15.6 fantasy points against their aggressive pass defense since Week 9.
Jameis Winston at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Winston is coming off a massive stat line in Denver, throwing for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns. Still, the Steelers' defense has been tough on quarterbacks at home, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game. What’s more, Pittsburgh has forced more interceptions (6) than its allowed touchdown passes (5) in five games on their home field this season. I'd beware Winston.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Geno Smith at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bryce Young at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Derek Carr at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)