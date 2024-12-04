Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 14
It’s Week 14, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Matthew Wright and the Dallas DST in Week 13!
Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Chris Boswell vs. Browns
2. Chase McLaughlin vs. Raiders
3. Brandon Aubrey vs. Bengals (Mon.)
4. Tyler Bass at Rams
6. John Parker Romo vs. Falcons
7. Jake Elliott vs. Panthers
8. Cameron Dicker at Chiefs
9. Jake Bates vs. Packers (Thurs.)
10. Chad Ryland vs. Seahawks
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Chase McLaughlin vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaughlin, listed as a start ‘em last week, scored 15 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I’d keep him active this week too, as he has another great matchup against Las Vegas. Their defense has allowed nine or more fantasy points to 10 kickers, including six who have scored at least 12 points.
Start ‘Em
Jake Elliott vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott was a disappointment last week, as he scored just six fantasy points in a win over the Ravens. He had scored double digits in two of his previous three games, however, and a matchup against Carolina makes him a solid option. Their defense has allowed seven kickers to beat them for 12-plus points in 2024.
John Parker Romo vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Romo has been a strong fantasy kicker in his four games with the Vikings, averaging 11.3 points. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week too, as Parker Romo goes up against a Falcons defense that has given up at least eight fantasy points to all but two kickers, including five with at least 11 points.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Tyler Bass at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jason Sanders vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jason Myers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Younghoe Koo at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has failed to score more than nine points in all but one of his last six games, during which time he’s averaged a meager 4.7 points. Next up is a tough matchup against the Vikings, who have given up the second-fewest points per game to opposing kickers. In fact, just one booter scored double digits.
Sit ‘Em
Matthew Wright vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Wright, listed as a sleeper last week, put up 13 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. Still, I’d avoid chasing the points when he faces the Chargers. Their defense hasn’t allowed a single kicker to score double digits against them this season, and overall, no team has allowed fewer points to kickers.
Eddy Pineiro at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pineiro has come out of nowhere to put up a combined 33 points in his last three games, but that streak of double-digit points is in jeopardy against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest points per game to kickers, and seven booters have been held to six points or less against them.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Brandon McManus at Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Cairo Santos at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Graham Gano vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Vikings defense vs. Falcons
2. Steelers defense vs. Browns
3. Eagles defense vs. Panthers
4. Titans defense vs. Jaguars
5. Cardinals defense vs. Seahawks
6. Buccaneers defense vs. Raiders
7. Saints defense at Giants
8. Bengals defense at Cowboys (Mon.)
9. Dolphins defense vs. Jets
10. 49ers defense vs. Bears
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Vikings defense vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Vikings' defense has been solid in the stat sheets, and this week’s matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons makes it a must-start. Cousins has played very poorly in recent weeks, including throwing four picks last week, so it’s hard not to like the Minnesota DST despite the revenge game narrative.
Start ‘Em
Buccaneers defense vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Buccaneers defense can be used as a streamer this weekend, facing a Raiders offense that’s committed the second-most giveaways and allowed the sixth-most sacks. The Silver & Black has also averaged just 18.6 points and 304.4 yards of offense per game, so Tampa Bay’s DST should do well.
Titans defense vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans defense hasn’t been much of a fantasy option this season, but with six teams off and a plus matchup against Mac Jones and the Jaguars, this unit is a viable streamer. He’s lost two fumbles and thrown three interceptions in the three games where he’s thrown at least 22 passes this season.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Eagles defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Saints defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cardinals defense vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Cowboys defense vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Cowboys defense has put up great fantasy totals in recent weeks, but I’d still keep it on the sidelines in what is a tough matchup against the explosive Bengals offense. Dallas has allowed 34.5 points and almost 400 total yards of offense at the Jerry Dome this season, so I’d sit the Boys.
Sit ‘Em
Jets defense at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets defense put up 17 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks, but I wouldn’t chase the points against Miami. Tua Tagovailoa has been the league’s most accurate passer in recent weeks, and the Dolphins have averaged 28.3 points and 367 yards of total offense since Week 11. Be sure to ground the Jets D.
Chiefs defense vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Chiefs' defense put up a four-point stinker for fantasy fans last week, despite what was a great matchup against the Raiders. This week’s foe is the Chargers. They have committed just six giveaways on the season and their offense has put up an average of 24.7 points over their last three contests of the season.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Packers defense at Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Rams defense vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Browns defense at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)