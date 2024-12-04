Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Fantasy Football Week 14
It’s Week 14, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like George Pickens and Deebo Samuel Sr. in Week 13!
Byes: Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja’Marr Chase at Cowboys (Mon.)
2. A.J. Brown vs. Panthers
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Packers (Thurs.)
4. Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons
5. CeeDee Lamb vs. Bengals (Mon.)
6. Mike Evans vs. Raiders
7. Drake London at Vikings
8. Puka Nacua vs. Bills
9. George Pickens vs. Browns
10. Tee Higgins at Cowboys (Mon.)
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
George Pickens vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens continues to put up great totals with Russell Wilson under center, scoring 16-plus points in four of the six games Wilson has started. What’s more, he’s seen a 34.4% first-read rate in that time. He should stay hot against the Browns, who have allowed 14 touchdowns, the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts, and the 10th-most points per game to the perimeter in 2024.
Start ‘Em
Tee Higgins at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Higgins has been red hot since his return from injury, scoring a combined 47.7 points in his last two games. He should keep up his high level of production on Monday night, facing a Cowboys defense that’s given up 13-plus points to opposing wide receivers 10 times, including five who have successfully hit that mark since Week 9. Higgins should be seen as a high-end No. 2 wideout.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith-Njigba has scored 19-plus points in three of his last four games, including 19.7 points in a game against this week’s opponent, the Cardinals. Their defense has struggled against slot receivers, allowing the sixth-most points per game to the position. So, in a week with six teams on a bye, the Ohio State product should be seen as a very attractive No. 2 fantasy wide receiver.
Calvin Ridley vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley has been inconsistent in the last three weeks, scoring single digits twice. Still, he’s Will Levis’ first read 29% of the time in the last four weeks, and a matchup against the Jaguars (revenge game) makes Ridley a solid play. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the perimeter this season, including the most receiving yards allowed per contest. Ridley is a flex option.
Jakobi Meyers at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers has been an absolute target hog in the Raiders offense, seeing at least 11 in three of his last four games. He’s also scored 13-plus points in all but one of his last six games, including three games with more than 17 points. Next up is a plus matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the sixth-most points per game to perimeter receivers. Consider Meyers a solid No. 2 option.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Ladd McConkey at Chiefs (Mon. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Darnell Mooney at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jordan Addison vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel Sr. has been a shell of his once elite self, scoring a combined 13.2 points in his last three games. He’s also failed to score more than 12.6 points in five straight games, and a matchup against the Bears makes him a hard sell in most starting lineups. Their defense has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers, and wideouts have scored just seven times.
Sit ‘Em
Davante Adams at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Adams will be tough to sit with six teams on a bye, but he could have a tough week in South Beach. The Dolphins' defense has been tough on perimeter receivers, allowing an average of just 81.2 receiving yards per contest and three touchdowns. Overall, Miami has surrendered just seven touchdowns and the second-fewest points per game to wideouts. That makes Adams a risk this weekend.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Hopkins has scored 13 or more points in two straight games, which makes him tough to sit with six teams on a bye. He does have a tough matchup against the Chargers next on the slate, however, as their defense has allowed just 86.5 receiving yards per game to the perimeter this season. Hopkins has also been Patrick Mahomes’ first read just 19.4 % of the time in K.C.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle has finally woken up in the stat sheets, scoring 28.4 fantasy points in Week 12 and 11.3. points this past Thursday. Still, I’m not going to chase those points when he faces the Jets. Their pass defense has also allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to both perimeter receivers and all wideouts. What’s more, just three perimeter receivers have scored more than 10.6 points against them.
Amari Cooper at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Cooper hasn’t been what you would call a productive fantasy option since joining the Bills. Quite the opposite. He’s failed to score more than 7.5 points in his last three games and hasn’t seen more than three targets in those contests. I’d continue to fade him this week, even with six teams on a bye, as the 49ers have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Jameson Williams vs. Packers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Quentin Johnston at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Adam Thielen at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)