Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Wild-Card Round
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst playoff matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Wild-Card Quarterback Rankings
- Josh Allen at Jaguars (Sun.)
- Matthew Stafford at Panthers (Sat.)
- Trevor Lawrence vs. Bills (Sat.)
- Drake Maye vs. Chargers (Sun,)
- Jalen Hurts vs. 49ers (Sun.)
Wild-Card Round Start ‘Em Quarterbacks
Trevor Lawrence vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS): Lawrence finished the fantasy year as the fourth-best quarterback, and he’s been pretty much matchup proof in the second half of the season. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bills isn’t favorable on paper, I’m still keeping the faith in Lawrence as a fantasy starter. If you think Buffalo is going to lose, you should start Josh Allen while he’s still in the playoffs.
Jordan Love at Bears (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Prime Video): If you’re looking to avoid true studs at quarterback this week, Love could be a nice option. The Packers are slight underdogs (-1.5) in Chicago on DraftKings, and the matchup is pretty favorable. In fact, Love beat the Bears for three touchdowns and 19.3 fantasy points in Week 14. Their defense has also allowed 16-plus points to four quarterback since Week 10.
Wild-Card Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks
Justin Herbert at Patriots (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC): Herbert’s numbers have been less than stellar, as he’s failed to score more than 15.2 fantasy points in all but one of his past seven games (and the one outlier was against the lowly Cowboys defense). This week, he faces a much tougher task against the Patriots, and he’ll do it behind a pretty shaky offensive line. I’d keep Herbert on the sidelines in this matchup.
Brock Purdy at Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox): Purdy’s hot streak ended last week, as he scored only 5.2 fantasy points and took a lot of punishment in a loss to Seattle. He has another tough matchup this week against the Eagles. Their defense has been one of the more formidable against quarterbacks, especially at home, holding Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Caleb Williams under 14 points in 2025.
Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Wild-Card Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey at Eagles (Sun.)
- Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Bills (Sun.)
- James Cook at Jaguars (Sun.)
- Kyren Williams at Panthers (Sat.)
- Josh Jacobs at Bears (Sat.)
Wild-Card Round Start ‘Em Running Backs
Kyren Williams at Panthers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Williams has been held to 11.5 or fewer points in two of his last three games, and he’s losing work to Blake Corum. Still, a matchup against the Panthers makes him an attractive option. In the final eight weeks of the fantasy season, their defense allowed 10 total touchdowns and the fifth-most points to opposing running backs. That’s good news for Williams this week.
D’Andre Swift vs. Packers (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Prime Video): If you want to save your superstar running backs for a later round, starting Swift makes a lot of sense. He has a great matchup on paper, facing a Packers defense that’s allowed eight total touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs in Weeks 10-17. In fact, their defense has allowed double digits to running backs nine times in those weeks.
Wild-Card Round Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC): Stevenson is coming off a huge, three-touchdown performance, so some managers might want to chase the points. The problem is that he faces a far more difficult task in the wild-card round. No team allowed fewer fantasy points to running backs than the Chargers from Weeks 10-17, and no backs have scored more than 6.8 points against them since Week 14.
Woody Marks at Steelers (8 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN): Marks has been tough to trust in recent weeks, scoring single digits in all but two of his past seven games. He could be in line for another stinker this week, too, as the Steelers can be tough against opposing backs. Their defense allowed only three total touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to runners from Weeks 11-17. There are simply better options than the Wood-man.
Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Wild-Card Wide Receiver Rankings
- Puka Nacua at Panthers (Sat.)
- A.J. Brown vs. 49ers (Sun.)
- Nico Collins at Steelers (Mon.)
- Davante Adams at Panthers (Sat.)
- Tetairoa McMillan vs. Rams (Sat.)
Wild Card Round Start ‘Em Wide Receivers
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Rams (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): McMillan was one of the top rookies in fantasy football during the regular season, and I’d roll with him in what is a plus matchup against the Rams. Their defense allowed the sixth-most points to wide receivers from Weeks 10-17, and perimeter receivers averaged the third-most points against them during that time. Look for McMillan to post a nice stat line this week.
Christian Watson at Bears (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Prime Video): Watson emerged as the top option in the Packers' passing game during the second half of the season. He scored 18-plus points four times since Week 11, including 24.9 in a Week 14 game against the Bears. What’s more, Chicago’s pass defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to four wide receivers since Week 13.
Wild-Card Round Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS): BTJ was the biggest bust in fantasy this past season, and things aren’t likely to change in the postseason. He might now be the third-best fantasy receiver in Jacksonville behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Couple that with a matchup against the Bills, who allowed the fourth-fewest points to perimeter receivers from Weeks 10-17, and Thomas Jr. is a hard sit ’em.
Jauan Jennings at Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox): Jennings, listed as a sit ’em last week, posted only 35 yards and 7.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has another tough matchup this week, as the veteran faces an Eagles defense that allowing only two touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers from Weeks 10-17. With far more attractive options at the position, Jennings should be on the sidelines.
Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Wild-Card Tight End Rankings
- George Kittle at Eagles (Sun.)
- Colston Loveland vs. Packers (Sat.)
- Dallas Goedert vs. 49ers (Sun.)
- Hunter Henry vs. Chargers (Sun.)
- Dalton Schultz at Texans (Mon.)
Wild-Card Round Start ‘Em Tight Ends
Hunter Henry vs. Chargers (8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC): Can you say “revenge game?” Henry has been red hot, scoring 10-plus fantasy points in three consecutive games and five of his last six contests. He’s worth starting this week against his former team, the Chargers, who have allowed allowed three tight ends to beat them for at least 14 points since Week 13. Look for Henry to find success.
Colston Loveland vs. Packers (8 p.m. ET Saturday, Prime Video): Loveland has been on fire in the past two weeks, scoring a combined 46.5 fantasy points on 23 targets. This week’s matchup against the Packers isn’t particularly great on paper, but Loveland did beat them for 29 yards, a touchdown and 12.9 fantasy points in Week 14. I’m going to ride the rookie while he’s hot, especially at such a thin offensive position.
Wild-Card Round Sit ‘Em Tight Ends
Brenton Strange vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS): Strange has scored 14-plus PPR points in two of his past three games, including 17.2 points in last week’s win over the Titans. Still, a matchup against the Bills makes him a bit of a risk, at least on paper. Buffalo’s defense allowed an average of only 35.5 receiving yards and the fifth-fewest points per game to tight ends from Weeks 10-17, so Strange could post a mediocre stat line.
Dalton Kincaid at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS): Kincaid has gone cold in the past month, scoring 7.8 or fewer fantasy points in four of his past five games. He’s also not playing a ton of snaps while sharing the position with Dawson Knox, and he’s not been running enough routes to be a viable fantasy starter. So, while this week’s matchup in Jacksonville isn’t bad on paper, I’d still avoid Kincaid in fantasy playoff leagues.
Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Wild-Card Kicker Rankings
- Ka’imi Fairbairn at Steelers (Mon.)
- Harrison Mevis at Panthers (Sat.)
- Cam Little vs. Bills (Sun.)
- Cairo Santos vs. Packers (Sat.)
- Eddy Pineiro at Eagles (Sun.)
Wild-Card Round Start ‘Em Kickers
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Steelers (8 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN): Fairbairn has been the best kicker in fantasy football over the past five weeks, scoring 10 or more points in each game. That includes a 26-point explosion in last week’s win over the Colts. He should be in lineups in a game that has the Texans listed as three-point favorites in Pittsburgh. No defense playing this week allowed more points to kickers from Weeks 10-17, either.
Harrison Mevis at Panthers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox): Mevis has been productive in the past month, scoring 12 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. He’s in a good spot to continue that success this week, as he faces a Panthers defense allowing nine or more points to kickers four times since Week 11 and three times in their past three games. Mevis is a good bet to make some fantasy noise.
Wild-Card Round Sit ‘Em Kickers
Chris Boswell vs. Texans (8 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN): Boswell scored 10 fantasy points a week ago (despite what might have been a catastrophic missed extra point), and he’s hit that mark in two of his past three games. Still, a matchup against the Texans makes the veteran a risk in playoff leagues. From Weeks 10-17, their defense has surrendered only 10 field goals and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Jake Elliott vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox): Elliott has failed to meet expectations this year, as he’s been held to single digits in all but three games and averaged a mere 6.4 points per game. He should be on the fantasy sidelines against the 49ers, who surrendered only six field goals and the fourth-fewest points to opposing kickers from Weeks 10-17. Also, just two kickers beat them fro more than eight points this season.
Fab’s Five Top 5 Fantasy Wild-Card Defense Rankings
- Rams defense at Panthers (Sat.)
- Patriots defense vs. Chargers (Sun.)
- Texans defense at Steelers (Mon.)
- Bears defense vs. Packers (Sat.)
- Eagles defense vs. 49ers (Sun.)
Wild-Card Round Start ‘Em Defenses
Rams defense at Panthers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams defense allowed 31 points in a loss to the Panthers back in Week 14, but they’re still 10.5-point favorites on DraftKings this week. Also, Carolina has one of the weaker offensive attacks heading into the postseason, and Bryce Young is no stranger to turnovers (15). In all, these cats have committed 23 giveaways and are a plus matchup for the Rams on paper.
Patriots defense vs. Chargers (8 p.m. ET, NBC): The Patriots, listed as 3.5-point home favorites, should find success on defense against the Chargers. Thier offensive line has been a mess, allowing 87 player pressures and the third-most sacks (27) from Week 10-17. Justin Herbert has also failed to throw for more than 236 yards in all but one of his past seven games, so New England’s defense is in a good spot to shine.
Wild Card Round Sit ‘Em Defenses
Bills defense at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Buffalo's defense is one to avoid this week, as it faces Trevor Lawrence and one of the league’s hottest offenses. The Jags averaged the third-most points (32.1 PPG) from Week 10-17, and it had a league-high 41 points against the Titans in their regular-season finale. In a game that has a 51.5-point total on DraftKings, I’m passing on the Buffalo defense.
49ers defense at Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox): The 49ers defense held the Seahawks to just 13 points last week, but I’d still beware a tough road matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Their offense committed only 15 giveaways during the regular season, and its line surrendered 35 sacks (tied for the 12th-fewest). The Niners are also dealing with some big absences on defense, making it even less attractive in fantasy leagues.