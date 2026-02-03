Super Bowl Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues
The Super Bowl LX matchup is set, as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will face Drake Maye and the Patriots. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28–24. That’s the game that ended on a Malcolm Butler interception and is remembered for Marshawn Lynch not getting the football down near the New England goal line (I bet Pete Carroll still has nightmares about it!)
Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only two teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll be playing some less-than-attractive players this week!
So, here's a look at my 2025 Super Bowl fantasy rankings. Enjoy!
Super Bowl Fantasy Player Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Running Back Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Tight End Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Flex Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Kicker Rankings
- Super Bowl Fantasy Defense Rankings
Super Bowl Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Sam Darnold
SEA
at NE
2
Drake Maye
NE
vs. SEA
Super Bowl Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at NE
2
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. SEA
3
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. SEA
4
George Holani
SEA
vs. NE
5
Cam Akers
SEA
vs. NE
Super Bowl Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at NE
2
Stefon Diggs
NE
vs. SEA
3
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. LAR
4
Kayshon Boutte
NE
vs. SEA
5
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at NE
6
Mack Hollins
NE
vs. SEA
7
DeMario Douglas
NE
vs. SEA
8
Kyle Williams
NE
vs. SEA
Super Bowl Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. SEA
2
AJ Barner
SEA
at NE
3
Austin Hooper
NE
vs. SEA
4
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
vs. NE
Super Bowl Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
at NE
2
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
at NE
3
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
vs. SEA
4
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
vs. SEA
5
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
vs. SEA
6
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
vs. SEA
7
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
at NE
8
Kayshon Boutte
WR
NE
vs. SEA
9
Rashid Shaheed
WR
SEA
at NE
10
AJ Barner
TE
SEA
at NE
11
Mack Hollins
WR
NE
vs. SEA
12
DeMario Douglas
WR
NE
vs. SEA
13
George Holani
RB
SEA
at NE
14
Austin Hooper
TE
NE
vs. SEA
15
Elijah Arroyo
TE
SEA
vs. NE
Super Bowl Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jason Myers
SEA
at NE
2
Andy Borregales
NE
vs. SEA
Super Bowl Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Seahawks
SEA
at NE
2
Patriots
NE
vs. SEA
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano