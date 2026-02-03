SI

Super Bowl Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues

There’s a good chance you’ll be playing some less-than-attractive players this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba tops Michael Fabiano's fantasy player rankings for Super Bowl XL.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba tops Michael Fabiano's fantasy player rankings for Super Bowl XL. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl LX matchup is set, as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will face Drake Maye and the Patriots. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28–24. That’s the game that ended on a Malcolm Butler interception and is remembered for Marshawn Lynch not getting the football down near the New England goal line (I bet Pete Carroll still has nightmares about it!) 

Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only two teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll be playing some less-than-attractive players this week!

So, here's a look at my 2025 Super Bowl fantasy rankings. Enjoy!

Super Bowl Fantasy Player Rankings

Super Bowl Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Sam Darnold

SEA

at NE

2

Drake Maye

NE

vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at NE

2

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. SEA

3

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. SEA

4

George Holani

SEA

vs. NE

5

Cam Akers

SEA

vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at NE

2

Stefon Diggs

NE

vs. SEA

3

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. LAR

4

Kayshon Boutte

NE

vs. SEA

5

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at NE

6

Mack Hollins

NE

vs. SEA

7

DeMario Douglas

NE

vs. SEA

8

Kyle Williams

NE

vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. SEA

2

AJ Barner

SEA

at NE

3

Austin Hooper

NE

vs. SEA

4

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

at NE

2

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

at NE

3

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

vs. SEA

4

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

vs. SEA

5

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

vs. SEA

6

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

vs. SEA

7

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

at NE

8

Kayshon Boutte

WR

NE

vs. SEA

9

Rashid Shaheed

WR

SEA

at NE

10

AJ Barner

TE

SEA

at NE

11

Mack Hollins

WR

NE

vs. SEA

12

DeMario Douglas

WR

NE

vs. SEA

13

George Holani

RB

SEA

at NE

14

Austin Hooper

TE

NE

vs. SEA

15

Elijah Arroyo

TE

SEA

vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jason Myers

SEA

at NE

2

Andy Borregales

NE

vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Seahawks

SEA

at NE

2

Patriots

NE

vs. SEA

