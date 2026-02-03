Super Bowl Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Manage Cookies

The Super Bowl LX matchup is set, as Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will face Drake Maye and the Patriots. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28–24. That’s the game that ended on a Malcolm Butler interception and is remembered for Marshawn Lynch not getting the football down near the New England goal line (I bet Pete Carroll still has nightmares about it!)

Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only two teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll be playing some less-than-attractive players this week!

So, here's a look at my 2025 Super Bowl fantasy rankings. Enjoy!

Super Bowl Fantasy Player Rankings

Super Bowl Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Sam Darnold SEA at NE 2 Drake Maye NE vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Kenneth Walker III SEA at NE 2 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA 3 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. SEA 4 George Holani SEA vs. NE 5 Cam Akers SEA vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NE 2 Stefon Diggs NE vs. SEA 3 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. LAR 4 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. SEA 5 Rashid Shaheed SEA at NE 6 Mack Hollins NE vs. SEA 7 DeMario Douglas NE vs. SEA 8 Kyle Williams NE vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Hunter Henry NE vs. SEA 2 AJ Barner SEA at NE 3 Austin Hooper NE vs. SEA 4 Elijah Arroyo SEA vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA at NE 2 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA at NE 3 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE vs. SEA 4 Stefon Diggs WR NE vs. SEA 5 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE vs. SEA 6 Hunter Henry TE NE vs. SEA 7 Cooper Kupp WR SEA at NE 8 Kayshon Boutte WR NE vs. SEA 9 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA at NE 10 AJ Barner TE SEA at NE 11 Mack Hollins WR NE vs. SEA 12 DeMario Douglas WR NE vs. SEA 13 George Holani RB SEA at NE 14 Austin Hooper TE NE vs. SEA 15 Elijah Arroyo TE SEA vs. NE

Super Bowl Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jason Myers SEA at NE 2 Andy Borregales NE vs. SEA

Super Bowl Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Seahawks SEA at NE 2 Patriots NE vs. SEA

