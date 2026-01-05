The 2025 Fabby Awards: Christian McCaffrey is the Fantasy Football MVP
The 2025 fantasy football season is in the books, and boy was it a whopper!
We saw some really crazy stuff, like last year’s QB1, Lamar Jackson, finishing as the QB20 behind the almost elderly Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones!
Last year’s top running back, Saquon Barkley, finished as the RB14 behind Javonte Williams! That’s the same Williams whose average draft position (ADP) was in the low 100s (more on him later). Oh, and what if I told you that 25 wide receivers would score more fantasy more points than a healthy Justin Jefferson back in August? You would have fit me for a straightjacket and tossed me in a padded room, right?
Well, it happened. Jefferson was the WR45 from Weeks 10 to 17, scoring fewer points than Mack Hollins, John Metchie, Jalen Coker and Adonai Mitchell. I’m typing these factual statistical statements and I still can’t believe they’re true!
So, with the bizarre, upside-down 2025 fantasy football season now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out a little fantasy football “hardware.” That’s right, it’s time for the 21st annual Fabby Awards to reward to best of the best (or worst) of the year.
Because after all, it’s all about the gold!
Most Valuable Player of the Year
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (RB7 ADP 7.6): McCaffrey was my biggest whiff of the season. He played only four games last year and averaged 11.9 points, so his first-round price tag seemed steep to me. Well, he went on to score 404.9 fantasy points, which is 40 more than the RB2, Bijan Robinson. He had 1,179 rushing yards, 10 TDs, 96 catches, 890 yards, and 7 TDs (17 total TDs). Based on his receiving stats alone, CMC scored 227 points. That ranked him as the WR7 with more points than every WR besides Puka Nacua, Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase, George Pickens, and Chris Olave.
Breakout Player of the Year
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots: Maye finished the season as the No. 2 quarterback in fantasy football, behind only Josh Allen. He threw for 4,203 yards and 30 scores, and he rushed for another 409 yards and four touchdowns as well. In all, Maye averaged 21 points per game, seven more than he averaged as a rookie. It’s also five more points per game than Lamar Jackson averaged this season. Who saw that coming?
Sleeper of the Year
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys: The Cowboys went into training camp with Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue all vying for backfield touches. With no clear lead option, Williams was the RB35 in drafts with an ADP of 101.8. He was picked behind other running backs such as Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordan Mason and Kaleb Williams. Williams went on to finish the fantasy season as the RB11, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 TDs while adding 35 catches for 137 receiving yards and another two touchdowns. In all, the veteran runner averaged a solid 15.2 points per game.
Super sleeper of the Year
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts: Jones was injured after 13 starts and missed the final four games, but he was highly productive when he was active. After winning the starting job in camp, Jones went on to score 24 combined touchdowns and averaged 17.4 fantasy points per game. That’s more than Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield! Had he not gotten hurt, Jones might have been a top-10 quarterback.
Rookie of the Year
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Jeanty was a disappointment based on his ADP (RB5, ADP: 11), but he did finish first in fantasy points among rookies. He averaged 14.5 points per game, which was the most among non-quarterback rookies who played at least 10 games, and he also outscored Saquon Barkley on the season. Jeanty wasn’t at all consistent due to the Raiders' lousy offense, but he was still a high-end No. 2 back.
Bust of the Year
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars (WR7 ADP 11.7): Thomas Jr. was drafted as the WR7 (ADP: 11.7) and was picked ahead of fellow wideouts Drake London, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba!. He finished as the WR44, behind players like Tre Tucker, Alec Pierce, Troy Franklin, Rashid Shaeed, and his teammate, Parker Washington. The LSU product missed Mac Jones (with whom he thrived as a rookie) and didn’t seem to fit well in coach Liam Coen’s offense, making his fantasy future stock a huge question mark.
Draft Value of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars: Etienne was a huge disappointment in 2024, and it seemed he was destined to share the Jaguars' backfield with Tank Bigsby this season. It didn’t happen. Instead, Jacksonville traded Bigsby to Philadelphia and put Etienne back in a featured role. He thrived, finishing as the RB10 while averaging a solid 15.6 points per game. When you consider that he was the RB33 (ADP: 93.8) in drafts, well, it’s easy to see why Etienne takes home the award for the best draft value.
Waiver Pickup of the Year
Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals: Wilson was drafted behind 78 other wide receivers, including Jalen Coker, Tory Horton, Amari Cooper and Dont’e Thornton, so he was a free agent for all intents and purposes, at least until Marvin Harrison Jr. was forced to miss time due to an appendectomy. At that point, he was grabbed off the waiver wire, and he went on to become a league winner. Wilson finished the fantasy season as the WR16, ahead of CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Drake London, Justin Jefferson, Ladd McConkey and Harrison. Who is the best Cardinals fantasy wideout in 2026?
Comeback Player of the Year
Chris Olave, WR, Saints: Fantasy fans had significant concerns about Olave, who had sustained multiple concussions last season and seemed to be a major risk in 2025. That’s the reason he was the WR37 in drafts with an ADP of 73.7. Well, he went on to prove us all wrong. Olave played all 16 games in the fantasy season, during which time he was the sixth-best wide receiver. What’s more? Olave’s 16.8 points-per-game average was 7.2 fantasy points more than he had in his eight games (9.6 PPG) in 2024.
Performance of the Year
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions: Gibbs might have ended the 2025 fantasy season like a lamb (6.4 points in Week 17), but he was still one of the elite running backs in 2025. That wasn’t more apparent than in Week 12, when he shrank the Giants for 11 catches, 264 total yards, three touchdowns and 55.4 fantasy points. That was 5.8 more points than the next-best performance, which was Jonathan Taylor’s 49.6 points in Week 10.