Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 4
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 4
1. Trey McBride vs. Seahawks (Thurs.)
2. Brock Bowers vs. Bears
3. Jake Ferguson vs. Packers
4. T.J. Hockenson at Steelers (Dublin)
5. Tyler Warren at Rams
6. Sam LaPorta vs. Browns
7. Travis Kelce vs. Ravens
8. Tucker Kraft at Cowboys
9. Dalton Kincaid vs. Saints
10. Juwan Johnson at Bills
Complete Week 4 tight end rankings
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Jake Ferguson vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Ferguson, listed as a start ‘em in Week 3, went off for 13 catches, 82 yards and 21.2 fantasy points. He has now seen a combined 32 targets in the first three weeks, and he’ll remain a highly-targeted player with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) out of action. The Packers have allowed the third-most yards to tight ends after three weeks as well, so start Ferguson again.
Start ‘Em
Travis Kelce vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Kelce is no longer an elite fantasy player, so he’s subject to the matchups. Luckily, he has plus opponent based on the numbers in a big game against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most points to tight ends, and Kelce has had success against them in his career. In fact, he’s averaged nearly 16 fantasy points in six regular-season meetings.
Dalton Kincaid vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Is this (finally) the season we’ll see a Kincaid breakout? He’s scored 14-plus points in two of his first three games, including 17.6 points in last week’s win over the Dolphins. Next up is a matchup against the Saints in a game that opened with Buffalo as 15.5-point favorites on DraftKings. New Orleans is vulnerable on defense, so Kincaid is a top-10 option.
Hunter Henry vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henry went off for 29 fantasy points, so you could argue that I’m chasing the points. That might be true, but he has seen at least eight targets in two of his first three games, so he’s clearly a trusted option for Drake Maye. The veteran also faces a Carolina defense that’s allowed the eighth-most points to tight ends, so Henry is in the TE1 conversation this week.
More Starts
• T.J. Hockenson at Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
• Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Brenton Strange at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Tight ends
Sit of the Week
Mark Andrews at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Andrews went off last week, putting up two touchdowns and 27.1 points. That makes it tough to sit him, but I would beware against Kansas City. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to tight ends this season, and Andrews has done nothing against them historically. In fact, he’s averaged a mere 4.8 fantasy points in five career regular-season games.
Sit ‘Em
Zach Ertz at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ertz is coming off his worst stat line of the year, scoring just 6.8 points in a win over the Raiders. Game script could have been part of the reason, and Jayden Daniels was out too. Regardless, the Falcons have allowed just two tight ends to score double digits against them since Week 10 of last season, and no team has allowed fewer points to the position in 2025.
Cade Otton vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Otton has been invisible in the stat sheets this season, scoring just 5.5 fantasy points … and that was all in one game! He’s only seen seven targets too, so Otton isn’t involved much in the passing game. So, even if the Bucs are short-handed at wide receiver due to injuries, it’s still tough to stream Otton against an Eagles defense that’s tough on tight ends.
Dalton Schultz vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz scored 8.9 fantasy points last week, and he’s now failed to score double digits in all but one of his last 20 games. While he did see six targets in the contest, Schultz was still unable to put up a highly productive line. Next up is a date with the Titans, who have held Schultz to single digits in five of six career meetings, including each of the last four in a row.
More Sits
• Jonnu Smith vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
• Chigoziem Okonkwo at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Theo Johnson vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)