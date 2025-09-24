Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 4
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 4
1. Bills defense vs. Saints
2. Broncos defense vs. Bengals (Mon.)
3. Texans defense vs. Titans
4. Packers defense at Cowboys
5. Lions defense vs. Browns
6. Vikings defense at Steelers (Dublin)
7. Chargers defense at Giants
8. Patriots defense vs. Panthers
9. Commanders defense at Falcons
10. 49ers defense vs. Jaguars
Complete Week 4 defense rankings
Week 4 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Bills defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills defense has a strong home matchup this week, facing Spencer Rattler and the Saints. Their offense has averaged a mere 15.7 points per game, and defenses have averaged just under 10 fantasy points against them. So, while Buffalo’s defense hasn’t been great in fantasy this season (a tough matchup vs. the Ravens didn’t help), I’m still starting them.
Start ‘Em
Packers defense at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Can you say … revenge? Elite EDGE Micah Parsons will be looking to make the Cowboys (and Jerry Jones) pay for trading him, and the Dallas offense is a mess. Their offensive line is dealing with injuries, and CeeDee Lamb won’t play due to a high ankle sprain. I’d expect Green Bay to force a few turnovers and pressure Dak Prescott often this week.
Texans defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans defense hasn’t put up awesome stat lines this season, but it’s hard not to like the matchup against rookie Cam Ward and the Titans. Their offensive line has allowed a league-high 40 quarterback pressures and 15 sacks, not to mention this unit has committed four giveaways. In all, defenses have scored the second-most points versus the Titans.
More Starts
• Vikings defense at Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
• Lions defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Broncos defense vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Ravens defense at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has been awful so far this season, ranking third to last in points at the position after three weeks. That is a good reason to bench this unit alone, and so is a tough road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their offense has only committed one giveaway and allowed a modest six sacks, so Baltimore won’t find much success.
Sit ‘Em
Browns defense at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Browns defense is one of the best in the NFL in real football, but it hasn’t been great in fantasy football. In fact, it ranks outside the top 20 in the first three weeks. That rank will likely decline against the Lions, who have one of the league’s most powerful offenses, especially at home. Detroit has also committed just one giveaway and allowed a mere four sacks.
Rams defense vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Colts have been surprisingly solid with Daniel Jones under center. After three weeks, their offense has averaged 34.3 points and 418.7 yards per game. What’s more, Indianapolis has not committed a giveaway and has allowed just two sacks. This game also has a high total on DraftKings (49.5 O/U), so this is clearly a bad weekend to start the Rams defense.
More Sits
• Buccaneers defense vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Chiefs defense vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Cowboys defense vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 4
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Packers
2. Jake Bates vs. Browns
3. Matt Prater vs. Jets (Mon.)
4. Cameron Dicker at Giants
5. Chris Boswell vs. Patriots
6. Spencer Shrader at Rams
7. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans
8. Daniel Carlson vs. Bears
9. Joshua Karty vs. Colts
10. Tyler Loop at Chiefs
Complete Week 4 kicker rankings
Week 4 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Matt Prater vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater has been solid since taking over as the Bills’ kicker, averaging 11 fantasy points. He gets plenty of chances to score behind the team’s powerful offense, and this week’s matchup against the Saints is very favorable. After the first three weeks, their defense has allowed eight field goal attempts and the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Start ‘Em
Spencer Shrader at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Shrader has been on fire to start the year, scoring a combined 44 fantasy points in his first three games. In fact, he’s scored double digits in all of those contests. He should remain in starting lineups this week too, as the sleeper kicker faces a Rams defense that’s allowed seven field-goal conversions and is tied for the fifth-most points allowed to kickers.
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has been solid in two of his first three games of the season, and this week’s matchup against the Titans makes him a nice option. Their defense has allowed nearly 10 fantasy points per game to kickers, and the veteran has been productive against them. In fact, Fairbairn has scored 10 or more points in three of his last four games against them.
More Starts
• Cameron Dicker at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Joshua Karty vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Daniel Carlson vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Evan McPherson at Broncos (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): McPherson has had a bad start to the season, scoring seven or fewer fantasy points in all three games. He’s also seen just three field-goal attempts, and the Bengals offense has big question marks without Joe Burrow under center. So, while a matchup against the Broncos is favorable on paper, McPherson simply can’t be trusted right now.
Sit ‘Em
Joey Slye at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Slye has been awesome this season, scoring 41 fantasy points in his first three games. Still, this week’s matchup against the Texans isn’t great on paper. The Texans have allowed just three field-goal attempts (one conversion) and an average of just three fantasy points. What’s more, Houston hasn’t allowed a kicker to score double digits since Week 12 of last year.
Cam Little at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Little has scored 25 points in his first two games before slipping a bit last week with just four points. I’m not sure he’ll rebound in Week 4 either, as Little faces a matchup against a tough Niners defense. In their first three games, this unit has allowed just four field goals and an average of fewer than five fantasy points to opposing kickers. Keep Little on the sidelines.
More Sits
• Chad Ryland vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Jake Elliott at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• John Parker Romo vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)