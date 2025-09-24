Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 4
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 4
1. Puka Nacua vs. Colts
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Browns
3. Malik Nabers vs. Chargers
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Cardinals (Thurs.)
5. Justin Jefferson at Steelers (Dublin)
6. Nico Collins vs. Titans
7. Garrett Wilson at Dolphins (Mon.)
8. Ja’Marr Chase at Broncos (Mon.)
9. Rome Odunze at Raiders
10. Drake London vs. Commanders
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Emeka Egbuka vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Egbuka has been fabulous in his first three NFL games, scoring a combined 51 fantasy points while seeing 21 combined targets. He could see a ton of targets this week too, as Mike Evans (hamstring) is banged up in what is a plus matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed 13-plus points to four receivers, including two who’ve scored at least 18 points.
Start ‘Em
Jakobi Meyers vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers is coming off a bad stat line against Washington, scoring 9.3 points on just four targets. Still, he had 22 combined targets in his first two games of the year, and it’s hard not to love this week’s matchup against the Bears. After three weeks, only the Giants have allowed more fantasy points to opposing slot receivers. Meyers is a solid WR3/flex option.
Courtland Sutton vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Sutton has been solid in two of his first three games, scoring 18-plus points in those contests, including 23.8 points last week. He needs to remain in starting lineups against the Bengals, whose defense has given up 11-plus points to five wide receivers, including two who have gone over 16 points. Sutton should post another solid stat line this week.
Ricky Pearsall vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pearsall put up a great total last week, scoring 19.7 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. He has now scored 14-plus points in two of his first three games, and a matchup against the Jaguars makes him a nice play. After three weeks, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers. I like Pearsall as a solid WR2/flex player.
Tetairoa McMillan at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan had a stinker last week with 7.8 points against the Falcons. Still, he’s seen at least eight targets in his first three games and is averaging just below 12 points. He has a nice matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed the fourth-most points to the perimeter. This will be a tougher matchup if CB Christian Gonzalez returns, but McMillan is a flex.
More Starts
• Rome Odunze at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Keenan Allen at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Deebo Samuel Sr. at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
Tee Higgins at Broncos (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Higgins was listed as a sit ‘em last week and he scored just 2.5 points. He’s now been held under seven points in two of his first three games, and losing Joe Burrow has obviously hurt Higgins’ stock. He’ll be a risky flex option at best against the Broncos, who have allowed just three touchdowns to perimeter receivers in their last nine games in Denver.
Sit ‘Em
Brian Thomas Jr. at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m hoping I can reverse jinx Thomas Jr. back into fantasy relevancy by calling him a sit ‘em. He’s 54th in points among wideouts, and he has an awful 28% catch rate after three weeks. BTJ also has a receiving EPA (Expected Points Added) of minus 13.8! The Niners have been tough on wideouts, too, so Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are both risks.
DK Metcalf vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): I was high on Metcalf coming into the season, but his numbers haven’t been great to this point. While he has scored two touchdowns, he’s averaging a modest 11.8 points per game. Metcalf also has a difficult matchup next on the slate, facing a Vikings defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers in 2025.
George Pickens vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): I understand the appeal of starting Pickens with CeeDee Lamb out, but that also means he’ll be getting the attention of Green Bay’s pass defense. The Packers have allowed the sixth-fewest points to perimeter receivers after three weeks, and just one (Deebo Samuel Sr.) has beaten them for more than 9.8 fantasy points. Start Pickens with caution.
Calvin Ridley at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley has 21 targets in his first three games of the season, but he’s averaging just 6.4 points. Next up is a date with the Texans, who have held Emeka Egbuka, Mike Evans, Davante Adams and Brian Thomas Jr. to 12.9 or fewer points in each of their first three games. At this point, rookie Elic Ayomanor seems to be the best fantasy wide receiver on the Titans roster.
More Sits
• Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Devonta Smith at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)