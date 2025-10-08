Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 6
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 6
1. Trey McBride at Colts
2. Jake Ferguson at Panthers
3. Tyler Warren vs. Cardinals
4. Tucker Kraft vs. Bengals
5. Sam LaPorta at Chiefs
6. Travis Kelce vs. Lions
7. Darren Waller vs. Chargers
8. Hunter Henry at Saints
9. Dallas Goedert at Giants (Thurs.)
10. Jake Tonges at Buccaneers
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Tucker Kraft vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Kraft scored 10-plus points in two of the three games before Green Bay’s bye week, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a strong starter in Week 6. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to the tight end position this season. What’s more, their defense has allowed three tight ends to beat them for 13-plus points in five games.
Start ‘Em
Hunter Henry at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up just 6.6 points against a tough Bills defense. Still, he scored 10-plus points in three of his first five games, and I like his matchup against the Saints. In their first five games, the New Orleans defense has allowed five tight ends to score nine-plus points, and Theo Johnson had two touchdowns against them last week.
Darren Waller vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waller has been on fire since his return to action, scoring three touchdowns and a combined 36.5 fantasy points in two games. He also saw his snap count double from Week 4 to Week 5, and the absence of Tyreek Hill has opened up opportunities for him in the passing game. The Chargers have been tough on tight ends, but Waller is still a start ‘em.
Jake Tonges at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Tonges has been a solid fantasy option in the absence of George Kittle, scoring 10-plus points in three of five games. In Week 5, he was targeted 11 times and scored 17.1 points against the Rams. He’ll be an attractive streamer this week too, as Tonges faces a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the second-most points to tight ends since Week 4.
More Starts
• Dallas Goedert at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• David Njoku at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Juwan Johnson vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Mark Andrews vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Andrews had just 22 yards in last week’s loss to the Texans, making it four times in five games where he’d been held to 30 or fewer yards. He also saw his snap count drop again with the return of Isaiah Likely, and Lamar Jackson remains banged up. And while this week’s matchup against the Rams isn’t terrible on paper, Andrews can’t be trusted as a starter.
Sit ‘Em
Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Bills (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pitts Sr. scored 18.9 points against the Commanders before Atlanta’s bye week, but he had still been held to single digits in his previous two games. I’d beware this week’s matchup against the Bills, who have not allowed a tight end to score more than 7.5 points against them in 2025. That includes Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and Juwan Johnson.
Dalton Kincaid at Falcons (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’ll be tough to sit Kincaid, and I wouldn’t do it unless you have a viable alternative. Just keep in mind that his matchup in Atlanta is a tough one. In their first four games, their defense has allowed no more than 6.1 points to a tight end. In all, their defense has held players like T.J. Hockenson, Zach Ertz and Cade Otton to fewer than 6.1 points.
Mason Taylor at Broncos (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Taylor has found his statistical stride in New York’s offense, seeing 19 targets and scoring 29.2 fantasy points in the last two weeks. Still, he’s a tough sell this week against the Broncos. Their defense has given up just one touchdown to a tight end, and no player at the position has scored more than 11.9 PPR points against them after five weeks.
More Sits
• Theo Johnson vs. Eagles (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Jonnu Smith vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Chig Okonwko at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)