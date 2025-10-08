Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 6
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 6
1. Puka Nacua at Ravens
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Chiefs
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Jaguars
4. Ja’Marr Chase at Packers
5. Rome Odunze at Commanders (Mon.)
6. Emeka Egbuka vs. 49ers
7. Drake London vs. Bills (Mon.)
8. Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Bears (Mon.)
9. Davante Adams at Ravens
10. Tetairoa McMillan vs. Cowboys
Complete Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Tetairoa McMillan vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan has yet to have a breakout game, but it could come this week against the Cowboys. Their defense has not only given up the most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, but it’s also surrendered 15-plus points to six wideouts regardless of alignment. What’s more, five scored 19-plus fantasy points and three have had 28-plus against the Boys.
Start ‘Em
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Samuels Sr. has been on fire in the absence of Terry McLaurin, scoring 20-plus points in each of his last two games. In that time, he’s seen a 42% target share in the offense. He also has a great matchup on Monday night against a Bears defense that’s allowed the fifth-most points per game to opposing slot receivers on the season.
Xavier Worthy vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Worthy posted a modest 11.1 fantasy points last week, but I’d keep him active in what could be a barn burner against the Lions. The total has opened as high as 50.5 (O/U), and Detroit has given up seven touchdowns and the seventh-most points to wide receivers after five weeks. Look for Worthy to rebound in this huge contest.
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. has scored a combined 33 PPR points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a nice option. In their first five games, their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to wideouts. What’s more, four have scored 15-plus fantasy points. Harrison Jr. could also have an underlying motivation to play his dad’s former team.
Chris Olave vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave continues to see a ton of targets (his 54 are second behind only Puka Nacua among wideouts), so it’s only a matter of time before he has a big stat line. This could be that week, as he faces a Patriots defense that has allowed six wideouts to beat them for 12-plus points. That includes three receivers who have put up 16-plus points against them.
More Starts
• Devonta Smith vs. Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Stefon Diggs at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Calvin Ridley vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Thomas Jr. has had a tough start to the season, ranking 40th in fantasy points among wideouts. He’ll continue to be tough to trust against the Seahawks, who have allowed just two touchdowns to perimeter receivers in the first five weeks. Until the Jags can get their passing game on track, starting BTJ will come with a lot of risk in fantasy leagues.
Sit ‘Em
DJ Moore at Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Moore has become a second fiddle in Chicago’s passing game behind Rome Odunze, and it shows in his fantasy point totals. In his first four games, he’s failed to score double digits three times. Moore has also been held to six or fewer targets in each game, making it pretty tough for managers to trust him on Monday night against the Commanders.
Jameson Williams at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams has been a massive dud in his first five games, scoring single digits in all but one of those contests. In fact, he’s been targeted five or fewer times five times, and Williams was held to just one target and one catch last week despite a plus matchup against the Bengals. I’d fade him in what is a much tougher matchup in Kansas City.
Chris Godwin vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Godwin returned to action two weeks ago, and his numbers have not been great. In fact, he scored 5.6 points in both games. He has also run 64.4% of his routes on the outside. Historically, he has had far more success as a slot man. Godwin also has a bad matchup against the 49ers, who have surrendered the second-fewest points to the perimeter.
Jerry Jeudy at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy has been mostly unstartable this season, averaging a mere 6.9 points despite being targeted 35 times in five games. And while this week’s opponents, the Steelers, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, I simply can’t trust him even during the bye weeks. At best, Jeudy is a flex for fantasy managers who are desperate.
More Sits
• Ladd McConkey at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Travis Hunter vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Khalil Shakir at Falcons (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)