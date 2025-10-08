Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 6
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 6
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Bills (Mon.)
2. Christian McCaffrey at Buccaneers
3. Jahmyr Gibbs at Chiefs
4. Jonathan Taylor vs. Cardinals
5. Josh Jacobs vs. Bengals
6. De’Von Achane vs. Chargers
7. James Cook at Falcons (Mon.)
8. Saquon Barkley at Giants (Thurs.)
9. Kyren Williams at Ravens
10. Javonte Williams at Panthers
Complete Week 6 running back rankings
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Quinshon Judkins at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Judkins is the lead back in Cleveland, as he’s seen his touch share balloon to that of an elite-level runner. He’s also been matchup proof, putting up strong totals against good defenses like the Packers, Lions and Vikings. Keep him in your lineups against the Steelers, who have allowed three running backs to beat them for 16-plus points in four games.
Start ‘Em
Rico Dowdle vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle went nuts last week, rushing for 206 yards with a touchdown and scoring 32.4 points. He also saw an insane 51 percent touch share out of the backfield. So, if the Panthers are without Chuba Hubbard again, Dowdle is a great option in a revenge game against the Cowboys. Three running backs have put up 17-plus points against them this season.
J.K. Dobbins at Jets (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Dobbins has been phenomenal for the Broncos and fantasy fans alike, averaging 5.2 yards per rush and scoring 14-plus points in four of his first five games. He should continue that success in London against a bad Jets defense that has surrendered 17-plus fantasy points to three running backs, including two who have scored more than 26 points.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Is it finally time for Bill? He got the start and led the Commanders running backs in snaps and touches last week, and he found the end zone twice as a result. I’d start him against the Bears, who have given up 12-plus points to five running backs, including three who have had more than 15 points. They have also allowed 6.1 yards per rush.
Tony Pollard at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard had a solid game in Week 4, scoring a touchdown and 14.8 fantasy points in a wild win over the Cardinals. He also averaged a season-best 4.8 yards per rush, which is clearly positive. Next up is a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed a combined 47.6 fantasy points to Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift in their last two games.
More Starts
• Javonte Williams at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Rhamondre Stevenson at Saints (1 pm. ET, CBS)
• David Montgomery at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): It’s very difficult to sit a player like Kamara, but I would temper expectations. He’s averaging a modest 3.9 yards per rush and 11.4 fantasy points on the season, and he’s lost touches to Kendre Miller in recent weeks. I also don’t love his matchup against the Patriots, who just held fantasy superstar James Cook to a mere 4.9 PPR points in Week 5.
Sit ‘Em
Derrick Henry vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Much like Kamara, Henry is very hard to sit in most leagues. Since he scored 29.2 points in Week 1, the King has scored a combined 30.1 in his last four games, during which time he’s averaging a meager 3.2 yards per rush. He also faces a Rams defense that has allowed the fewest points per game to running backs on rushes alone, so I’d beware Henry.
Chase Brown at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Brown’s value has taken a hit at the start of the season, as have most of the Bengals players in the absence of Joe Burrow. And while it’s hard to sit him, I would beware this week’s matchup against the Packers. Their defense has allowed just 3.7 yards per rush, and it’s held all but two backs to 25 or fewer rushing yards in their first four contests of 2025.
Jaylen Warren vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren has been consistent for fantasy fans, with 13-plus points in each of his first three games. Barring a setback, he should be back from an injured knee in time to play Cleveland. The matchup is a bad one, though, as the Browns defense has held all but one running back to 13.1 or fewer points, and just one has had more than 18 yards as a receiver.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pacheco had another modest stat line last week, scoring 8.6 fantasy points on 10 touches. He also continues to lose work to Kareem Hunt, including those ever-important goal-line carries. Pacheco also has a tough game next on the schedule, facing a Lions defense that’s allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing runners this season.
More Sits
• RJ Harvey at Jets (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
• Kenneth Gainwell vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Kareem Hunt vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)