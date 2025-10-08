Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 6
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 6
1. Josh Allen at Falcons (Mon.)
2. Jalen Hurts at Giants (Thurs.)
3. Jayden Daniels vs. Bears (Mon.)
4. Patrick Mahomes vs. Lions
5. Dak Prescott at Panthers
6. Justin Herbert at Dolphins
7. Caleb Williams at Commanders (Mon.)
8. Drake Maye at Saints
9. Jordan Love vs. Bengals
10. Bo Nix at Jets (London)
Complete Week 6 quarterback rankings
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Herbert at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert’s numbers have been anything but productive in the last three weeks, failing to score more than 14.6 points. Regardless, I’m keeping the faith in the young gunslinger against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed more than 23 fantasy points to four quarterbacks in their first five games. In all, Miami has allowed the third most points to the position.
Start ‘Em
Drake Maye at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye failed to meet expectations in fantasy football last week, as he put up just 12.1 fantasy points against the Bills. I like him to rebound this week though, as Maye faces a Saints defense that’s allowed 18-plus points to three quarterbacks in their first five games. New Orleans has also allowed at least 38 rushing yards to three signal-callers, which is a positive for Maye.
Jordan Love vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Love, coming off a bye, had scored 20-plus points in two of his previous three games. I like him to post another strong stat line this week, as he faces a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 19-plus points to three quarterbacks, including giving up 25.7 points to Bo Nix and 20.1 points to Jared Goff over their last two contests.
Bo Nix at Jets (9:30 a.m.ET, NFL Network): Nix was impressive last week, as he put up nearly 18 fantasy points against a tough Eagles defense. He should be able to hit that total this week too, going up against a Jets team that just allowed four touchdowns and 28.3 fantasy points to Dak Prescott. In all, three quarterbacks have beaten the Men in Green for 17.7 or more points this season.
Matthew Stafford at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford is red hot, throwing six touchdown passes and scoring a combined 53 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s in line for another solid stat line this week, as the veteran faces a Baltimore defense that has fallen on hard times. Believe it or not, but the Ravens have allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for more than 27 fantasy points in 2025.
More Starts
• Bryce Young vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Mac Jones at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Caleb Williams at Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Justin Fields vs. Broncos (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Fields was my start of the week a week ago, and he scored 25.9 fantasy points. Of course, he posted almost 19 of those points in the fourth quarter during garbage time in a blowout. Before that, Fields had just 7.3 points. I’d beware the mobile field general this week, as he faces a Broncos defense that’s allowed 13 points per game to the position.
Sit ‘Em
Jared Goff at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff, listed as a start ‘em last week, had 20.1 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. I would beware him this week, though, as he faces a much tougher road matchup against the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 11.5 points this season, and they’ve surrendered just 16.1 points to visiting starters since 2024.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I was wrong about Tagovailoa last week, as he scored a season-high 22.7 points in Carolina. Still, he’s been held to fewer than 16 points in three of his first five games, and a matchup against the Chargers isn’t great. In their last 10 road games, Los Angeles has allowed an average of just 13.7 points to quarterbacks. I’d treat Tua as a Superflex starter.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): If we have learned anything after the first five weeks of the season, it’s that you don’t mess with the Browns defense. That goes for Rodgers, who should be on the bench in traditional leagues. Cleveland has allowed just one quarterback, Lamar Jackson, to beat them for more than 15 points. DraftKings also opened this game total at a very low 37.5 (O/U).
Sam Darnold at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold is coming off a massive fantasy game against the Buccaneers, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring 27.6 points. And while that makes him a Superflex lock, I’d still beware him in traditional leagues against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed just 12.4 points per game to opposing quarterback on throws (no rushing stats) in 2025.
More Sits
• Daniel Jones vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Geno Smith vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cam Ward at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)