Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 6
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy DST Rankings Week 6
1. Steelers defense vs. Browns
2. Eagles defense at Giants (Thurs.)
3. Packers defense vs. Bengals
4. Broncos defense at Jets (London)
5. Rams defense at Ravens
6. Buccaneers defense vs. 49ers
7. Patriots defense at Saints
8. Raiders defense vs. Titans
9. Seahawks defense at Jaguars
10. Chargers defense at Dolphins
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Packers defense vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Packers defense, fresh off a bye week, needs to be in fantasy lineups this week against the Bengals. Their offense has had a tough time without Joe Burrow, ranking first in giveaways while allowing 15 sacks. In all, defenses have averaged the most fantasy points when going up against Jake Browning and his teammates. Start the Packers this week, even if Joe Burrow gets the start in place of Browning.
Start ‘Em
Broncos defense at Jets (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Broncos had a tough road matchup in Philadelphia last week, but this week’s slate is far more favorable as a game against the Jets awaits. Their offense has struggled to produce, and its line has given up 16 sacks in five games. The Men in Green have also committed eight giveaways on the season, so Denver should have a big week.
Steelers defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers defense is coming off a bye and facing a rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, in Week 6. This all makes their defense a strong play in this AFC North matchup. Cleveland’s offense has averaged just 14.6 points and 288.2 total net yards per game, and it's also committed eight giveaways in five games. Look for the Steel Curtain to shine this week.
More Starts
• Eagles defense at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Patriots defense at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Raiders defense vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Lions defense at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Lions were one of my favorite plays last week against the Bengals, and it rewarded fantasy fans with a strong stat line. This unit has a much tougher matchup this week, though, facing Patrick Mahomes and an offense that has committed two giveaways and allowed just seven sacks. This contest has moved to a lofty total of 50.5 (O/U) on DrakftKings too.
Sit ‘Em
Cardinals defense at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals defense was a popular option last week against the Titans, but this weekend’s matchup in Indianapolis is anything but good. Their offense has averaged 32.6 points and 381.2 total net yards, and their line has allowed just four sacks. What’s more, the Colts offensive line has only given up four sacks of their quarterback in the first five weeks.
49ers defense at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The 49ers defense hasn’t been great in fantasy leagues this season, and that trend is likely to continue against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. In their first five games, Tampa Bay has averaged 27 points and given up a middle of the road nine sacks. What’s more, only two teams have committed fewer giveaways than the Buccaneers this season.
More Sits
• Chiefs defense vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Panthers defense vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jaguars defense vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 6
1. Brandon Aubrey at Panthers
2. Cameron Dicker at Dolphins
3. Matt Prater at Falcons (Mon.)
4. Chase McLaughlin vs. 49ers
5. Joshua Karty at Ravens
6. Jake Bates at Chiefs
7. Daniel Carlson vs. Titans
8. Jake Elliott at Giants (Thurs.)
9. Matt Gay vs. Bears (Mon.)
10. Chris Boswell vs. Browns
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 6 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Cameron Dicker at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker has not put up great totals in the first five weeks, scoring double digits once and averaging a modest eight points a game. Still, I’m starting him in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed at least nine fantasy points to four kickers, including two with at least 11 points, so this is a good matchup for Dicker to produce.
Start ‘Em
Matt Prater at Falcons (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Prater has averaged 9.8 points per game this season, but he’s failed to score more than that total in three straight games. I’m sticking with him this week though, as he plays in a dome against a Falcons defense that has been generous to kickers. In fact, two of the four kickers to face Atlanta have scored at least 14 fantasy points after four games.
Joshua Karty at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Karty was a disappointment last week, as he had just five fantasy points with a missed field goal against the Niners. Still, he should remain in starting lineups based on a plus matchup against the Ravens. In their first five games, three kickers have beaten them for 11 or more points. Overall, the position has averaged 11 points a game against them.
More Starts
• Jake Elliott at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Daniel Carlson vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jake Bates at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 6 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Harrison Butker vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Butker is coming off a four-point bomb in a loss to the Jaguars, and this week’s matchup against the Lions isn’t favorable. While the game total is high on DraftKings (50.5), Detroit has only allowed five field goals this year. What’s more, only one enemy kicker has scored more than eight fantasy points against them. This makes Butker a bit of a risk-reward choice.
Sit ‘Em
Jason Myers at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers scored a combined 31 fantasy points in Weeks 3-4, but he came back to earth with just four points last week. I’d beware Myers this week too, as he faces a tough matchup against the Jaguars. Their defense has given up just five field goals, and no opposing kicker has scored more than seven fantasy points against them in their first five contests.
Chad Ryland at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryland was a viable streamer last week, but he failed to meet expectations with just three fantasy points. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as he faces a tough matchup in Indianapolis. Their defense has given up just six field goal conversions this season, and kickers have averaged a mere 5.8 points per game against them. Keep Ryland sidelined.
More Sits
• Blake Grupe vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Brandon McManus vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Evan McPherson at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)