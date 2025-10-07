Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tucker Kraft Moves Into Top 10
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 TE rankings will be without Brock Bowers, who continues to deal with an injured knee that has him listed as week to week. The position has become tougher to fill too, as once reliable players like Mark Andrews and Jonnu Smith have become hard to trust. The good news is a few youngsters, like Jake Tonges and Mason Taylor, have started to make a name for themselves as viable options.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Week 6 Fantasy TE Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at IND
2
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at CAR
3
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. ARI
4
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. CIN
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
at KC
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. DET
7
Darren Waller
MIA
vs. LAC
8
Hunter Henry
NE
at NO
9
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at NYG
10
Jake Tonges
SF
at TB
11
Zach Ertz
WAS
vs. CHI
12
David Njoku
CLE
at PIT
13
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. SEA
14
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at ATL
15
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. BUF
16
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. LAR
17
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. NE
18
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at PIT
19
Evan Engram
DEN
at NYJ
20
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. CLE
21
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. PHI
22
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. DEN
23
Cade Otton
TB
vs. SF
24
Tommy Tremble
CAR
vs. DAL
25
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
at LV
26
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. CLE
27
Cole Kmet
CHI
at WAS
28
AJ Barner
SEA
at JAC
29
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
at MIA
30
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at GB
31
Colston Loveland
CHI
at WAS
32
Ian Thomas
LV
vs. TEN