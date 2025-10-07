SI

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Tucker Kraft Moves Into Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Packers TE Tucker Kraft has a plus matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board.  There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 TE rankings will be without Brock Bowers, who continues to deal with an injured knee that has him listed as week to week. The position has become tougher to fill too, as once reliable players like Mark Andrews and Jonnu Smith have become hard to trust. The good news is a few youngsters, like Jake Tonges and Mason Taylor, have started to make a name for themselves as viable options.

Week 6 Fantasy TE Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at IND

2

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at CAR

3

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. ARI

4

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. CIN

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

at KC

6

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. DET

7

Darren Waller

MIA

vs. LAC

8

Hunter Henry

NE

at NO

9

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at NYG

10

Jake Tonges

SF

at TB

11

Zach Ertz

WAS

vs. CHI

12

David Njoku

CLE

at PIT

13

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. SEA

14

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at ATL

15

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. BUF

16

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. LAR

17

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. NE

18

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at PIT

19

Evan Engram

DEN

at NYJ

20

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. CLE

21

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. PHI

22

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. DEN

23

Cade Otton

TB

vs. SF

24

Tommy Tremble

CAR

vs. DAL

25

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

at LV

26

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. CLE

27

Cole Kmet

CHI

at WAS

28

AJ Barner

SEA

at JAC

29

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

at MIA

30

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at GB

31

Colston Loveland

CHI

at WAS

32

Ian Thomas

LV

vs. TEN

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

