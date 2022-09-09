Lewis Hamilton Shares Touching Tribute in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Lewis Hamilton described Queen Elizabeth II as “an inspiration” and a “symbol of hope for so many” in a touching tribute shared on Instagram Friday.

On Thursday, the Royal Family confirmed she died “peacefully.” The 96-year-old, who was the nation’s longest standing monarch, was “under medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle after doctors raised concerns about her health, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She was coronated in 1953 and was the country’s longest-serving monarch. Her son, Charles who was the former Prince of Wales, will take over as King.

“How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness. She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time. I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one.”

The seven-time world champion was knighted last year by the former Prince of Wales Charles III (who is now King) as part of the 2021 New Year’s Honours list. Hamilton is just the fourth F1 driver to be knighted but the first to receive the honor while actively competing. In 2020, Hamilton helped oversee and launch the Hamilton Commission to improve the Black representation and diversity within UK motorsport.

A moment of silence took place ahead of first practice on Friday as Formula One paid tribute to the Queen. F1 is currently in Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.