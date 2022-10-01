F1 Miami Grand Prix Decides to Keep Fake Marina for 2023

The Miami Grand Prix made its grand debut on Formula One’s calendar in May 2022, and while it was filled with glitz, glam and plenty of star power, there was one aspect of the track that became a major talking point: the fake marina.

The track was built in Miami Gardens and around Hard Rock Stadium, a land-locked neighborhood. But, inside of Turns 6, 7 and 8, there was a fleet of 10 yachts on top of fake water, a vinyl material with a ripple design that made the boats look as if they were floating.

Tyler Epp, president of the Miami Grand Prix, said the iconic fake marina, Hard Rock Beach Club and the fan zone will all return in 2023. Additionally, 3,000 grandstand seats will reportedly be added to the venue.

“The whole team is working hard to ensure we deliver a fantastic year two experience for our fans, and it’s very exciting to be able to release the tickets to those on the pre-registered list next week,” Epp said, via ESPN. “2023 will see the return of the iconic MIA Marina and Hard Rock Beach Club which were some of the most popular parts of the MIA campus.

“We have listened to our fans from last year and plan to increase shade, water stations, and will be adding additional viewing platforms around the circuit. In year two, we’ll continue to showcase the best of Miami - the culture, entertainment, food, music, and community.”

Starting next season, the United States will have three races as Las Vegas joins the slate alongside Miami and the existing U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

More Formula One Coverage: