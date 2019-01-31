New Jersey Sportsbooks Will Allow Betting on Academy Awards

New Jersey's Oscars offer is a first for legal sportsbooks in the United States.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 31, 2019

Regulators in New Jersey will allow the state's sportsbooks to allow betting on the Academy Awards. According to Legal Sports Report's Jessica Welman, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has informed the state's new licensed bookmakers this week that they will be permitted to take action on the Oscars, which take place on Feb. 24.

This will be the first time that legal betting on the Oscars will take place in the United States, as Nevada gaming regulations have prohibited Las Vegas sportsbooks from taking wagers on the Oscars.

"After numerous requests from New Jersey customers on the availability of Oscars betting, we're thrilled the DGE has authorized pre-event betting markets to be provided for this year's event," Matthew Primeaux, senior vice president of strategy and operations for The Stars Group, which operates an online sportsbook in New Jersey, told ESPN on Thursday.

Sportsbooks will be required to submit what wagers they plan to offer and what betting limits will be allowed to the DGE for approval.

The Netflix drama "Roma" is currently the odds-on favorite for best picture with bookmakers in the United Kingdom.

You May Like

More Gambling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message