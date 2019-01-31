Regulators in New Jersey will allow the state's sportsbooks to allow betting on the Academy Awards. According to Legal Sports Report's Jessica Welman, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has informed the state's new licensed bookmakers this week that they will be permitted to take action on the Oscars, which take place on Feb. 24.

This will be the first time that legal betting on the Oscars will take place in the United States, as Nevada gaming regulations have prohibited Las Vegas sportsbooks from taking wagers on the Oscars.

"After numerous requests from New Jersey customers on the availability of Oscars betting, we're thrilled the DGE has authorized pre-event betting markets to be provided for this year's event," Matthew Primeaux, senior vice president of strategy and operations for The Stars Group, which operates an online sportsbook in New Jersey, told ESPN on Thursday.

Sportsbooks will be required to submit what wagers they plan to offer and what betting limits will be allowed to the DGE for approval.

The Netflix drama "Roma" is currently the odds-on favorite for best picture with bookmakers in the United Kingdom.