Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Betting Preview

Inter-conference NFL Week 12 action has New England hosting Dallas. The Patriots and Cowboys clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Both teams are looking to improve their playoff positioning.

Cowboys’ Season to Date

Playing back-to-back road games, Dallas (6-4) visits New England after a 35-27 win in Detroit. The Lions opened with a 7-0 lead, but the Cowboys never trailed after going up 17-14 in the second quarter. Dallas is a game up in the NFC East after Philadelphia lost to the Patriots last week. OVER has cashed during the Cowboys’ last three games.

Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-115), Cowboys +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Patriots (-300), Cowboys (+240)

Total: OVER 45.5 (-110), UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Cowboys’ Betting Record: ATS 6-4-0 OVER/UNDER 7-3-0

Cowboys’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dak Prescott: 3,221 pass yards with 21 TD and 9 INT

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 1,053 total yards with 8 TD

WR Amari Cooper: 886 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jason Witten: 371 receiving yards with 2 TD

Patriots’ Season to Date

Getting things back on track during its bye, New England rebounded from a Week 10 blowout loss in Baltimore with a 17-10 win in Philadelphia. It wasn’t pretty, as neither team surpassed 300 yards on offence. The Patriots (9-1) remain two games up on Buffalo in the AFC East. New England is 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread at home.

Patriots’ Betting Record: ATS 7-3-0 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Patriots’ Leaders on Offense

QB Tom Brady: 2,752 pass yards with 14 TD and 5 INT

RB Sony Michel: 589 total yards with 6 TD

WR Julian Edelman: 716 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Ben Watson: 124 receiving yards with 0 TD

Patriots vs. Cowboys Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Just the 13th meeting all-time for these teams, recent history is ancient as the Patriots won the last match 30-6 in Dallas in 2015. Replacing injured QB Tony Romo, Brandon Weeden was the starter for Dallas. Both teams have wins over the Redskins, Giants and Dolphins, while the Cowboys lost to the Jets who New England has defeated twice.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Final Thoughts and Pick

Basically a “prime-time” contest, since Jacksonville vs. Tennessee is the only other Sunday afternoon match, this is a popcorn-worthy showdown. This contest features a prominent strength vs. strength element. New England is second overall in allowing 152.6 pass yards per game on defense, while Dallas leads the NFL with 312.7 pass yards per game on offense.

Nine of the Patriots’ 10 games have been against teams that rank 19th or worse on offense. Schedules don’t get much softer than that. Baltimore is the only team New England has faced who is comparable to Dallas. While it’s rarely wise to bet against Brady, the spread seems a bit lofty against the Cowboys’ high-scoring offense.

Pick: Cowboys +6.5

Season Record: 7-20