San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Preview

Dripping with playoff implications, NFL Week 14 action features a heavyweight fight between San Francisco and New Orleans. Battling for first place in the NFC, the 49ers and Saints meet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 8, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

Spread: Saints -2.5 (-110) | 49ers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-145) | 49ers (+125)

Total: OVER 44.5 (-110) | UNDER 44.5 (-110)

49ers’ Season to Date

San Francisco (10-2) is back on the road following a 20-17 loss in Baltimore last week. The 49ers defense held the Ravens to a season-low 20 points, but the offense posted its lowest point total since a 9-0 Week 7 win in Washington. The Niners are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS as visitors.

49ers’ Betting Record: ATS 7-4-1 | OVER/UNDER 5-7-0

49ers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 2,896 pass yards with 21 TD and 10 INT

*RB Tevin Coleman: 627 total yards with 7 TD

WR Deebo Samuel: 564 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE George Kittle: 687 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Starting RB Matt Breida (ankle) is questionable

Saints' Season to Date

New Orleans (10-2) clinched the NFC South title with a 26-18 win in Atlanta last week. With a Week 3 win over Seattle as the tiebreaker, the Saints also moved into first place in the NFC standings. New Orleans is 5-1 SU, but just 3-3 ATS at home this season.

Saints' Betting Record: ATS 8-4-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-6-0

New Orleans Saints Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Brees: 1,791 pass yards with 12 TD and 4 INT

RB Alvin Kamara: 1,031 total yards with 2 TD

WR Michael Thomas: 1,290 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Jared Cook: 459 receiving yards with 4 TD

49ers vs. Saints Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

Unfamiliar foes, the Saints defeated the 49ers 41-23 in San Francisco during the last meeting in 2016. Dating back to 2004, the Saints are 8-2 SU and 5-4-1 ATS against the 49ers. The Niners upset the Saints 36-32, as 3.5-point home dogs, during the 2012 NFC Divisional playoffs.

Saints vs. 49ers Final Thoughts and Pick

New Orleans is facing a team with a winning record for the first time since a 12-10 win at home over Dallas in Week 4. Since then, the Saints have played Tampa Bay (2x), Atlanta (2x), Chicago, Jacksonville, Arizona and Carolina, who have a combined 26-45-1 record. All of those teams, except Chicago, rank in the bottom seven in points allowed on defense. The 49ers are by far the best defense the Saints have faced this season.

While the 49ers defense was very impressive against the high-scoring Ravens, the offense deserves a pass due to the miserable weather conditions in Baltimore last week. Starting RB Matt Breida may return from injury here, but Raheem Mostert racked up 146 rushing yards and one TD against the Ravens. The Niners’ ground game faces a stiff test against the Saints’ third-best rushing defense. Take the 49ers straight up.

Pick: 49ers +125 ML

Season Record: 17-31