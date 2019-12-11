NFL Week 15 betting action opens with Baltimore hosting New York during the Thursday Night Football fight. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 12, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. The Ravens sit first overall in the NFL while the Jets are playing for pride.

Spread: Ravens -15 (-110) | Jets +15 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-850) | Jets (+575)

Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Jets’ Season To Date

Winners of four of the last five, New York (5-8) visits Baltimore following a 22-21 Week 14 win at home over Miami. While the wins are nice during an overall rough season, they were against teams with a 14-39 record. Getting outscored by a 155-93 combined count, the Jets have struggled on the road going 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS this season.

Jets’ Betting Record: ATS 5-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Jets’ Leaders on Offense

QB Sam Darnold: 2,424 pass yards with 15 TD and 11 INT

RB Le’Veon Bell: 992 total yards with 4 TD

WR Robby Anderson: 662 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Ryan Griffin: 320 receiving yards with 5 TD

Ravens' Season to Date

Moving into first place overall, Baltimore (11-2) posted a ninth straight win as the Ravens won a defensive battle in Buffalo last week. With the 24-17 win, Baltimore clinched the AFC North title and it is closing in on securing the top overall NFL playoff seed. The Ravens own a solid 5-1 SU record at home but are just 2-4 against the spread.

Ravens' Betting Record: ATS 7-5-1 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Ravens' Leaders on Offense

*QB Lamar Jackson: 2,677 pass yards with 28 TD and 6 INT

RB Mark Ingram: 1,088 total yards with 12 TD

WR Marquise Brown: 518 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Mark Andrews: 707 receiving yards with 7 TD

* Jackson leads Baltimore with 1,017 rush yards and 7 TD

Ravens vs. Jets Recent History – First Meeting since 2016

There isn’t much recent history here as Baltimore and New York last met in 2016 with the Jets posting a 24-16 win at home. That snapped a run of eight straight wins (7-1 ATS) by the Ravens dating back to 1998. New York has not played in Baltimore since losing 19-3 in 2013.

Baltimore vs. New York Final Thoughts and Pick

Stepping way up in class, New York is playing a team with a winning record for just the second time over eight games. The other contest was a 34-3 Week 12 win at home over Oakland, who has lost three straight by a 116-33 margin. The Jets defense has allowed 47 sacks, so this is not a good spot for Sam Darnold against the blitz-happy Ravens. Averaging 271.4 total yards on offense, the Jets may not reach double-digit scoring in this contest.

Averaging an NFL-best 33.1 points per game, Baltimore continues to roll on offense. Slightly overshadowed, the defense has allowed just 15.1 PPG during the Ravens’ nine-game winning streak. The Jets’ second-ranked run defense (78.8 YPG) faces a stiff test as Baltimore leads the NFL with 200.9 YPG on the ground. Though he was partially hampered by a quad injury, the Bills did a decent job of “limiting” Jackson last week.

Pick: Ravens -15

Season Record: 20-35-1