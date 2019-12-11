Long-time AFC West rivals meet when Denver visits Kansas City at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs punched their 2020 NFL postseason ticket last week while the Broncos are close to being eliminated from the playoffs.

Spread: Chiefs -9.5 (-110) | Broncos +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-500) | Broncos (+375)

Game Total: OVER 46 (-110) | UNDER 46 (-110)

Broncos’ Season to Date

Dealing with key injuries, plus rookie QB Drew Lock making his first road start, inflated Denver to eight-point dogs in Houston last week. Lock looked like John Elway in the first half and the Broncos (5-8) bashed the Texans 38-24. Denver plays a second straight road game and the Broncos are 2-5 SU and 4-3 ATS as visitors this year.

Broncos’ Betting Record: ATS 8-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Broncos’ Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Lock: 443 pass yards with 5 TD and 2 INT

RB Phillip Lindsay: 1,004 total yards with 6 TD

WR Courtland Sutton: 940 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Noah Fant: 492 receiving yards with 3 TD

Chiefs’ Season to Date

Getting the benefit of a couple of key calls, Kansas City (9-4) posted a 23-16 Week 14 win in New England last week. Overshadowed by the controversy, the Chiefs defense held the Patriots to nine points after New England scored on its first possession. The win clinched a fourth straight AFC West title. Kansas City is 3-3 SU and ATS at home.

Chiefs’ Betting Record: ATS 8-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Chiefs’ Leaders on Offense

QB Patrick Mahomes: 3,266 pass yards with 21 TD and 3 INT

RB LeSean McCoy: 630 total yards with 5 TD

WR Tyreek Hill: 660 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Travis Kelce: 989 receiving yards with 4 TD

Chiefs vs Broncos Recent History – Heavily Favors Kansas City

Dating back to 2015, Kansas City has dominated Denver in this AFC West Division rivalry series, as the Chiefs are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread. Meeting for the second time this season, the Broncos are looking to avenge a 30-6 blowout loss to the Chiefs at home during the Week 7 Thursday Night Football prime-time match.

Kansas City vs. Denver Final Thoughts and Pick

Has Denver found its quarterback of the future? Though a small sample, rookie Drew Lock has tossed 5 TD and 2 INT during his first two career starts. Aiming to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines, Denver will lean heavily on Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Allowing 137.7 rushing yards per game, the Kansas City run defense can be exploited.

After clinching the AFC West title, Kansas City still has an outside shot at earning a bye in the first round of the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs need to win out and hope the Patriots lose once versus the Bengals, Bills or Dolphins. Mahomes hurt his hand last week but is expected to start. The Broncos’ ground game and defense keeps this one close.

Pick: Broncos +9.5

Season Record: 20-35-1