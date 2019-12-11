Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, New England visits Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Ohio. In a battle with Buffalo, the Patriots are aiming to lock down an eleventh straight AFC East title. The Bengals will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year and are in line for a top 2020 NFL Draft pick.

Spread: Patriots -9.5 (-110) | Bengals +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (-450) | Bengals (+350)

Total: OVER 40.5 (-110) | UNDER 41 (-110)

Patriots’ Season to Date

Angry about some missed calls during a 23-16 home loss to Kansas City last week, New England (11-3) is also trying to fend off another “spygate” controversy. Why the Patriots would need to spy on the Bengals is a mystery but they will be an ornery bunch when they roll into the Queen City. New England is 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS during road games.

Patriots’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 4-9-0

Patriots’ Leaders on Offense

QB Tom Brady: 3,437 pass yards with 19 TD and 7 INT

RB Sony Michel: 728 total yards with 6 TD

WR Julian Edelman: 1,010 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Ben Watson: 154 receiving yards with 0 TD

Bengals' Season to Date

Following its first win of the season, 22-6 at home over the Jets in Week 13, Cincinnati (1-12) fell 27-19 on the road in Cleveland last week. A bright spot for the Bengals, RB Joe Mixon posted 176 total yards and a score versus the Browns. Cincinnati is second to last, scoring 15.2 PPG, and the Bengals are 1-5 SU and 1-4-1 ATS at home.

Bengals' Betting Record: ATS 5-7-1 | OVER/UNDER 4-8-1

Bengals’ Leaders on Offense

QB: Andy Dalton 2,757 pass yards with 10 TD and 9 INT

RB: Joe Mixon 1,019 total yards with 6 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 833 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE: Tyler Eifert: 301 receiving yards with 2 TD

Bengals vs. Patriots Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

New England defeated the Bengals 35-17 at home during the last meeting in 2016. The Patriots visit Cincinnati for the first time since posting a 43-17 victory back in 2014. While largely ancient history, dating back to 2004, the Patriots are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS over the past seven meetings with the Bengals.

Cincinnati vs. New England Final Thoughts and Pick

Apart from wanting to knock off the Super Bowl champs, one has to wonder where Cincinnati will find motivation. Finishing drives was an issue last week as the Bengals scored one touchdown during five Red Zone trips. Scoring will be tougher in this contest versus the Patriots stout defense. Second leading receiver Auden Tate (575 yards) suffered a sprained MCL last week and is likely headed for injured reserve.

New England has lost two straight games for just the ninth time over 17 seasons. That includes back-to-back losses twice in 2015 and 2018. An incredible display of reliance - New England has not lost three straight since 2002. Tom Brady is dealing with an elbow injury and WR Julien Edelman is his only reliable weapon. The Patriots offense has averaged just 17 points per game during the last four contests.

Pick: Patriots -9.5

Season Record: 20-35-1