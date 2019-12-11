Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants Betting Preview

There are several NFL Week 15 matches with major playoff implications—this isn’t one of them. In a contest that only bettors can love, Miami heads to New York for an inter-conference clash. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, NJ.

Spread: Giants -3.5 (-110) | Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (-185) | Dolphins (+165)

Total: OVER 46.5 (-110) | UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Dolphins’ Season to Date

Despite stumbling to a 0-7 record out of the gate, Miami hasn’t thrown in the towel, as the Dolphins have been competitive during a recent 3-3 run. Following a 22-21 Week 14 loss to the Jets, Miami plays a second straight game at MetLife Stadium. A dismal 1-5 straight up on the road—the Dolphins are decent at 4-2 ATS as visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dolphins’ Betting Record: ATS 7-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Dolphins’ Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 2,511 pass yards with 13 TD and 12 INT

RB Patrick Laird: 231 total yards with 1 TD

WR DeVante Parker: 882 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Mike Gesicki: 407 receiving yards with 2 TD

Giants’ Season to Date

New York lost a franchise-record ninth straight game after the Giants fell 23-17 in OT to the Eagles during Week 14 Monday Night Football action. Making his first start since Week 2, Eli Manning led the Giants to a 17-3 halftime lead but New York was shutout the rest of the way. Terrible on both sides, the Giants are 1-5 SU and ATS at home.

Giants’ Betting Record: ATS 5-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Giants’ Leaders on Offense

QB Eli Manning: 759 pass yards with 4 TD and 2 INT

RB Saquon Barkley: 902 total yards with 3 TD

WR Darius Slayton: 659 receiving yards with 7 TD

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

*TE Evan Engram: 467 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Engram (foot) is questionable after missing the last four games

Giants vs. Dolphins Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

Somewhat surprising, given they have both been active for over 50 years, New York and Miami are meeting for just the ninth time ever. While not offering much insight, the Giants are 6-2 SU and 4-4 ATS against the Dolphins. During the last two contests, New York defeated Miami 31-24 on the road in 2015 and won 20-17 at home in 2011.

New York vs. Miami Final Thoughts and Pick

Motivation will be a rare commodity for New York and Miami. Wanting to snap a nine-game losing skid, and trying to get a win for Eli Manning before he leaves New York after 16 seasons, should help the Giants get up for this game. Manning faces a Miami pass defense that has allowed 31 TD passes—second-most behind Arizona (32) in the NFL.

On the road, earning a win seems like the only motivation for Miami. Injuries are a concern after DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson suffered concussions last week and are questionable. Parker leads the Dolphins in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Seven field goals accounted for the Dolphins’ 21 points last week. Bet the UNDER here.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 Points

Season Record: 20-35-1