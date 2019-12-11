Aiming to close a 25-year run at the Black Hole on a high note, Oakland hosts Jacksonville at 4:05 p.m. ET, on Dec. 15, 2019, at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. While neither team is playoff bound, expect an inspired effort by the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders during their final match in Oakland. Jacksonville is most likely dreading this road game.

Spread: Raiders -6.5 (-110) | Jaguars +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raiders (-280) | Jaguars (+230)

Game Total: OVER 45.5 (-110) | UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Jaguars’ Season to Date

Hitting the halfway point of the season with a 4-4 record, Jacksonville (4-9) has been blown out by a 129-54 combined count during five straight losses. Looking very uninspired, the Jaguars were blasted 45-10 by the Chargers at home last week. Jacksonville has lost its last two road games and the Jaguars are 2-4 SU and 3-3 ATS overall as visitors.

Jaguars’ Betting Record: ATS 5-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-5-1

Jaguars’ Leaders on Offense

QB Gardner Minshew: 2,594 pass yards with 15 TD and 5 INT

RB Leonard Fournette: 1,496 total yards with 3 TD

WR DJ Chark Jr.: 956 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Nick O’Leary: 72 receiving yards with 1 TD

Raiders’ Season to Date

Teasing its long-suffering fans, Oakland was in playoff contention heading into Week 12 action. After three ugly losses by a 116-33 margin, the Raiders’ postseason hopes are almost snuffed out. The Black Hole faithful will be out in full force and an uninspired effort by the Raiders would not be a good thing. Oakland is 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS at home.

Raiders’ Betting Record: ATS 6-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

Raiders’ Leaders on Offense

QB Derek Carr: 3,106 pass yards with 18 TD and 8 INT

*RB DeAndre Washington: 419 total yards with 2 TD

WR Tyrell Williams: 524 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Darren Waller: 880 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Starting RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is questionable

Raiders vs. Jaguars Recent History - Ninth Meeting All-Time

One of the least-played series in the NFL, Oakland and Jacksonville have met just eight times since the Jaguars joined the league in 1995. Each team has four wins and the Raiders have won three straight. The most recent meeting was 2016 when the Raiders won 33-16 in Jacksonville. The Jaguars haven’t visited Oakland since a 19-9 loss in 2013.

Oakland vs. Jacksonville Final Thoughts and Pick

Jacksonville looks like a team that has started to mail it in. The first sign is often a willingness to stop the run and Jaguars are third-to-last in allowing 141.1 rushing yards per game. The Chargers piled up 195 yards on the ground last week. Ineffective again during a second straight start, Gardner Minshew is no longer the Golden Boy in Jacksonville.

Huge losses to the Jets and Chiefs by 31 points plus a 21-point loss to the Titans are a big concern for anyone backing the Raiders. Out with a shoulder injury last week, RB Josh Jacobs is questionable again. Not having Jacobs puts added pressure on QB Derek Carr, who has largely struggled during the last three games. Lay the line and take Oakland.

Pick: Raiders -6.5

Season Record: 20-35-1