Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins Betting Preview

Philadelphia looks to keep its playoff hopes alive when it travels to Washington for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Postseason eliminated, the Redskins aim to play spoilers against the Eagles, who are tied with Dallas for top spot in the NFC East.

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110) | Redskins +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles (-220) | Redskins (+180)

Total: OVER 40 (-110) | UNDER 40 (-110)

Eagles’ Season to Date

Far from impressive, during a rain-soaked Week 14 Monday Night Football fight in Philadelphia, the Eagles posted a 23-17 OT victory over the Giants. Due to the 37-10 Week 7 loss in Dallas, Philadelphia (6-7) is a tiebreaker behind the Cowboys in the NFC East title chase. The road hasn’t been kind to the Eagles who are 2-4 SU and ATS as visitors.

Eagles’ Betting Record: ATS 4-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

Eagles’ Leaders on Offense

QB Carson Wentz: 3,165 pass yards with 22 TD and 7 INT

*RB Miles Sanders: 948 total yards with 3 TD

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside: 130 receiving yards with 1 TD

TE Zach Ertz: 827 receiving yards with 5 TD

* Starting RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is questionable

Redskins’ Season to Date

Washington had a modest two-game winning streak snapped as the Redskins lost 20-15 to the Packers in Green Bay last week. Washington was down 20-9 before scoring an unconverted TD with 1:17 left in the game. The Redskins are 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS at home this season and remain last in the league scoring an average of 14.5 PPG overall.

Redskins’ Betting Record: ATS 6-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-8-0

Redskins’ Leaders on Offense

QB Dwayne Haskins: 971 pass yards with 3 TD and 7 INT

RB Adrian Peterson: 816 total yards with 3 TD

WR Terry McLaurin: 703 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Jeremy Sprinkle: 196 receiving yards with 1 TD

Redskins vs. Eagles Recent History Favors Philadelphia

Following a run of five wins, SU and ATS by Washington, Philadelphia has won the last five and covered in four of those games. Meeting in Week 1 this season, the Eagles won 32-27 but failed to cover as 10-point favorites at home. The previous two season series were lopsided as Philadelphia won four straight by a 116-54 combined count.

Washington vs. Philadelphia Final Thoughts and Pick

After posting underdog wins over Detroit (19-16) and Carolina (29-21), Washington was competitive in Green Bay. Cursed by injury after missing his entire rookie season, Derrius Guice (MCL) is out for the season again. Betting on Dwayne Haskins still isn’t favorable, as he hasn’t shown much improvement over his first five NFL starts.

Troubling for a team that is struggling to score points, WR Alshon Jeffery won’t play again the season. Carted off the field last week, RT Lane Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for this contest and that’s a big blow to the Eagles’ offensive line. The spread seems too large for the injury-riddled Eagles. Take the points with a small wager on Washington.

Pick: Redskins +4.5

Season Record: 20-35-1