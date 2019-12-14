NFL Week 15 Sunday afternoon action has Atlanta visiting San Francisco. Kick off is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers secure a playoff berth with a win while the Falcons have been flying low during a losing season.

Spread: 49ers -11 (-105) | Falcons +11 (-115)

Moneyline: 49ers (-550) | Falcons (+425)

Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

Falcons' Season To Date

After a terrible 1-7 start to the season, Atlanta (4-9) has shown some fight during a recent 3-2 run. The Falcons ended a three-game homestand with a 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Riddled with recent injuries, some on a defensive unit that was already playing poorly, Atlanta is in a tough spot against the high-scoring 49ers. Matt Ryan and Co. are 2-4 SU and ATS on the road.

Falcons' Betting Record: ATS 5-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-8-0

Falcons' Leaders on Offense

QB Matt Ryan: 3,559 pass yards with 22 TD and 12 INT

RB Devonta Freeman: 811 total yards with 4 TD

WR Julio Jones: 1,016 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Austin Hooper: 640 receiving yards with 6 TD

49ers’ Season to Date

Lighting up New Orleans in Week 14, the Saints and 49ers put on quite a show before San Francisco (11-2) kicked a last-second field goal to win 48-46. Coupled with the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams, the win moved San Francisco back into the No.1 spot in the NFC. Outscoring opponents 203-97 at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers are 5-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS at home this season.

49ers’ Betting Record: ATS 8-4-1 | OVER/UNDER 6-7-0

49ers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 3,245 pass yards with 25 TD and 11 INT

RB Raheem Mostert: 767 total yards with 6 TD

WR Deebo Samuel: 640 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE George Kittle: 754 receiving yards with 4 TD

49ers vs. Falcons Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

Without reading much into it, Atlanta rolled to a 41-13 win at home during the last meeting in 2016. Performing at a higher level back then, Devonta Freeman racked up 155 total yards and three TDs in that contest. Atlanta lost 17-16 during its last visit to San Francisco in 2016. Trailing 24-14, the 49ers roared back and beat the Falcons 28-24 during the 2013 NFC Championship.

San Francisco vs. Atlanta Final Thoughts and Pick

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive back Desmond Trufant both suffered season-ending injuries last week. Julio Jones (shoulder) and Devonta Freeman (knee) are questionable and won’t be 100% if they play. That leaves Russell Gage, Justin Hardy and Austin Hooper as limited targets for Matt Ryan. Motivation will be tough to find for the Falcons.

Injuries to starting center Weston Richburg plus Richard Sherman, D.J. Jones and Dee Ford on defense is concerning for the 49ers. While Sherman and Ford are expected back for the playoffs, Richburg is done for the year and Jones may be as well. Despite the O-line injuries, Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. should score early and often against Atlanta’s subpar defense.

Pick: 49ers -11

Season Record: 20-35-1