Puck betting fans have an action-packed slate of 14 NHL games to pick from on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Focusing specifically on the night games, Detroit at Montreal, Los Angeles at Pittsburgh and Chicago at St. Louis are featured in the previews and best bets below.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens

Puck Line: Montreal -1.5 (+100) | Detroit +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Canadiens -245 | Red Wings +205

Goal Total 6: OVER -120 | UNDER +100

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET - Bell Centre, Montreal, QC, CA

Struggling during a rebuilding stage, Detroit (8-22-3) sits last overall in the NHL. The Red Wings have endured dismal runs of 1-11-1 and 0-10-2 over their first 33 games. Detroit knocked off Winnipeg 5-2 at home on Thursday to end a 12-game winless slide. During the previous 12 contests, the Wings were outscored 54-21.

After a solid 11-5-3 start to the season, Montreal (15-11-6) went winless over its next eight games. Getting back on track, the Canadiens are 4-1 in their last five. Defense is an issue for Montreal, as 3.25 goals allowed per game is sixth-worst in the NHL. However, they’ve been a little better recently. The Habs have given up nine goals during their five-game mini hot streak.

Detroit posted a 4-2 win in Montreal back in October during the first of four meetings this season. Prior to that, Montreal had won nine straight and six of those were decided by at least two goals. The Habs swept the Wings 4-0 during the previous two season series, winning by a 45-16 margin. Lay the pucks and bet on Montreal.

Pick: Canadiens -1.5

Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Pittsburgh-1.5 (+120) | Los Angeles +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: Penguins -215 | Kings +185

Goal Total 5.5: OVER -135 | UNDER +115

Game Details: 7:00 p.m. ET - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Playing the second match of a six-game road trip, Los Angeles (13-18-2) has won two in a row after a 2-6-1 recent slide. The Kings posted a 3-1 home win over the Rangers on Tuesday and a 2-1 road victory against the Ducks in Anaheim on Thursday. Los Angeles plays a lot of low-scoring games, as the under has cashed in seven of the last 10.

Following a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday and a 1-0 OT win over Columbus on Thursday, Pittsburgh (18-10-4) is playing a third straight home game. Without Sidney Crosby, the Penguins have played well during an 8-4-3 run. Over that stretch, Evgeni Malkin (21 points) and Jake Guentzel (19 points) have both been red-hot with a combined 40 points.

Malkin missed the Penguins’ last game with an illness but is expected to play here. Playing twice a year during the last six seasons, the series is knotted at six wins each. Los Angeles won 5-2 at home and lost 4-3 on the road last season. The Kings own a dismal 3-12-1 record on the road while the Penguins are 13-4-2 at home.

Pick: Penguins -215

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Puck Line: St. Louis -1.5 (+130) | Chicago +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: Blues -190 | Blackhawks +170

Goal Total 5.5: OVER -115 | UNDER -105

Details: 8:00 p.m. ET - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Competitive during a decent 9-7-4 start to the season, Chicago (12-14-6) has struggled over its last dozen games with a 3-7-2 record. All seven regulation losses were by two goals or more. In the first two games of their three-game road trip, the Blackhawks lost 5-1 in Vegas on Tuesday and 5-2 in Arizona on Thursday. Overall, the Hawks are 5-7-3 in road games this season.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues (19-8-6) have had a streaky season to date. Winning and losing in chunks, St. Louis has won or lost at least three straight games six times. Most recently, the Blues went 4-0 before losing three straight. They snapped that brief losing streak with a 4-2 win over Vegas on Thursday to open their four-game homestand. St. Louis is 9-4-3 overall as hosts.

This is the second of four meetings this season after St. Louis won 4-0 in Chicago back on December 2, 2019. Last year, three of five meetings went into extra time and the Blackhawks earned 4-1 season series victory. Goals were plentiful, as the teams scored a combined seven or more goals in four of those games. Follow that trend and bet the over here.

Pick: OVER 5.5 Goals