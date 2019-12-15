NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football features Buffalo visiting Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec 15, 2019, at Heinz Field. The Bills are chasing the Patriots in the AFC East and own the top Wild Card spot. The Steelers are a tiebreaker ahead of the Titans in the final playoff spot.

Spread: Steelers -2 (-110) | Bills +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers (-130) | Bills (+110)

Total: OVER 36.5 (-110) | UNDER 36.5 (-110)

Bills’ Season to Date

Hanging in versus high-flying Baltimore, down 10-6 at halftime, Buffalo lost 24-17 at home to the Ravens last week. That snapped a three-game winning streak and the Bills (9-6) lost out on opportunity to draw even with New England in the AFC East. Buffalo is a game up on Pittsburgh and Tennessee in the AFC Wild race. The Bills are an impressive 5-1 SU and 5-0-1 ATS on the road.

Bills’ Betting Record: ATS 8-4-1 | OVER/UNDER 3-10-0

Bills’ Leaders on Offense

QB Josh Allen: 2,737 pass yards with 17 TD and 8 INT

RB Devin Singletary: 832 total yards with 4 TD

WR John Brown: 908 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Dawson Knox: 344 receiving yards with 2 TD

Steelers’ Season to Date

Slow out the gate, with a 1-4 season start, Pittsburgh is on a 7-2 recent run including a 23-17 Week 14 road win in Arizona. Racked by injuries, throughout the season, the offense is scoring just 19.9 points per game. Picking up the slack, the Steelers defense allows 18.6 PPG, which is the sixth-lowest total in the league. Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU and 4-2-1 ATS at Heinz Field.

Steelers’ Betting Record: ATS 7-4-2 | OVER/UNDER 3-10-0

Steelers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Delvin Hodges: 682 pass yards with 4 TD and 2 INT

RB James Conner: 632 total yards with 6 TD

WR James Washington: 611 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Vance McDonald: 245 receiving yards with 3 TD

Steelers vs. Bills Recent History – First Meeting Since 2016

This is one of several contests without much recent history this week. Dating back to 1970, Pittsburgh and Buffalo have met 25 times, including three AFC Divisional playoff battles. The Steelers have won and covered 10 of the last 11 games. Pittsburgh won 27-20 in Buffalo during the last meeting in 2016. Losing six straight, the Bills have not won in Pittsburgh since 1993.

Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo Final Thoughts and Pick

While moral victories don’t count for much, Buffalo shouldn’t be too down after losing to Baltimore. Trailing 23-16, the Bills drove to the Baltimore 16-yard line but couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs with 1:03 left on the clock. Josh Allen faced a lot of pressure and was sacked six times by the Ravens. The Bills offensive line faces an even stiffer test against Pittsburgh.

A leader in the Pittsburgh offense before getting hurt, James Conner is expected back for this game. He will join James Washington and Diontae Johnson who have connected well with third-string QB Delvin Hodges. The more weapons the better against a stout Bills defense. Buffalo is a huge public dog. Bet against that trend and take the Steelers.

Pick: Steelers -2

Season Record: 21-35-1