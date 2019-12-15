Closing out NFL Week 15 action, Monday Night Football features teams that are heading in opposite directions. There are playoff implications when Indianapolis visits New Orleans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 16, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana.

Spread: Saints -9 (-110) | Colts +9 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-410) | Colts (+330)

Total: OVER 46 (-110) | UNDER 46 (-110)

Colts’ Season to Date

Out to a promising 5-2 season start, Indianapolis (6-7) has fallen on tough times during a 1-5 recent slide. Four of those losses were by three points or less. The Colts let a 35-21 third-quarter lead slip away and lost 38-35 in Tampa Bay last week. Indy is two games behind Houston and Tennessee in the AFC South title race and a longshot to earn an AFC Wild Card playoff berth.

Colts’ Betting Record: ATS 6-5-2 | OVER/UNDER 8-5-0

Colts’ Leaders on Offense

QB Jacoby Brissett: 2,496 pass yards with 18 TD and 6 INT

RB Marlon Mack: 976 total yards with 5 TD

WR Zach Pascal: 547 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle: 404 receiving yards with 4 TD

Saints' Season to Date

Living up to the pre-game hype, New Orleans and San Francisco lit up the Mercedes-Benz Superdome scoreboard as the 49ers edged the Saints 48-46 last week. New Orleans (10-3) has clinched the NFC South title but fell to third in the fight for a first round NFC playoff BYE behind Green Bay and the 49ers. Failing to cover the last three, the Saints are 5-2 SU and 3-4 ATS at home.

Saints' Betting Record: ATS 8-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-0

New Orleans Saints Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Brees: 2,140 pass yards with 17 TD and 4 INT

RB Alvin Kamara: 1,074 total yards with 2 TD

WR Michael Thomas: 1,424 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE: Jared Cook: 523 receiving yards with 6 TD

Saints vs. Colts Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

While their history dates back to 1967, when the Colts were still in Baltimore, New Orleans and Indianapolis are meeting for just the 13th time. During the most memorable contest, Drew Brees outdueled Peyton Manning and the Saints claimed Super Bowl 44 with a 31-17 victory. In two meetings since, New Orleans won 27-21 in 2015 and crushed the Colts 62-7 in 2011.

New Orleans vs Indianapolis Final Thoughts and Pick

Indianapolis has owned a second-half lead during each of the last five losses. Marlon Mack returned after missing two games and the Bucs top run defense held him to 38 yards. The Saints lost run stoppers Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport so Mack may find some running room as the Colts aim to control the clock. QB Jacoby Brissett has four TD passes over the last four games.

Drew Brees had 349 passing yards and five touchdowns against the 49ers' top-ranked pass defense. Now he faces a Colts secondary that gave up 456 passing yards and four TD to Jameis Winston. LT Terron Armstead, one of the best blindside protectors in the league, is questionable with an ankle injury. While that’s a concern, bet on the Saints to rebound against the struggling Colts.

Pick: Saints -9

Season Record: 20-35-1