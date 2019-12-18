Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Betting Preview

Meeting in the second of three NFL Week 16 Saturday contests, Buffalo visits New England at 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The Bills move into a tie with the Patriots in the AFC East with a win while a victory secures the Patriots an 11th straight division championship.

Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-110) | Bills +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots (-280) | Bills (+240)

Total: OVER 38 (-105) | UNDER 38 (-115)

Bills’ Season to Date

Congratulations to Buffalo (10-4), who secured a 2020 NFL playoff berth with a 17-10 Week 15 road win in Pittsburgh. The Bills defense intercepted Delvin Hodges four times and also forced a fumble in the victory. Josh Allen struggled for a second straight week, as he posted 139 pass yards with one TD and one INT.

Bills’ Betting Record: ATS 9-4-1 | OVER/UNDER 3-11-0

Buffalo Leaders on Offense

QB Josh Allen: 2,876 pass yards with 18 TD and 9 INT

RB Devin Singletary: 921 total yards with 4 TD

WR John Brown: 1,007 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Dawson Knox: 355 receiving yards with 2 TD

Patriots’ Season to Date

New England also clinched an AFC playoff berth with a 34-14 blowout win in Cincinnati. The Patriots intercepted Andy Dalton four times and CB Stephon Gilmore returned one of them for a touchdown. Tom Brady had 128 pass yards and two touchdowns. New England leads the league with 25 interceptions.

Patriots’ Betting Record: ATS 8-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 5-9-0

New England Leaders on Offense

QB Tom Brady: 3,565 pass yards with 21 TD and 7 INT

RB Sony Michel: 831 total yards with 6 TD

WR Julian Edelman: 1,019 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Matt LaCosse: 123 receiving yards with 0 TD

Patriots vs. Bills Recent History –Week 4 Rematch

New England posted a 16-10 win in Buffalo during the first meeting back in Week 4. The Bills had a big edge in total yards (375-224), but four Buffalo drives ended with Josh Allen throwing an interception. Matthew Slater scored a blocked punt TD, Brandon Bolden had a rushing TD and one field goal was all the scoring the Patriots needed.

New England vs Buffalo Final Thoughts and Pick

New England has won six straight over Buffalo but failed to cover the last two meetings. Bettors playing under the total have cashed during four of the last five meetings. Set at 38 points, the game total is the lowest in this series since it was posted at 34.5 in Week 17 back in 2008. The low total isn’t surprising as the Patriots (12.9) and Bills (15.9) are ranked as the top defenses in allowing the least points per game.

Buffalo is the only team that has shutout the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. With Tom Brady serving the final game of his “Spygate” suspension, the Bills posted a 16-0 during the 2016 season. The Patriots have scored 22 or fewer points in five of the last six games while Buffalo has posted 17 points in the last two games. Devin Singletary missed the first meeting and will help the Bills keep this contest close.

Pick: Bills +6.5

Season Record: 25-46-1