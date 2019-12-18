Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Preview

Looking toward the 2020 NFL draft, Miami hosts Cincinnati during NFL Week 16 action. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The Bengals currently hold the first draft pick position while the Dolphins are third behind Detroit.

Spread: Dolphins -1 (-110) | Bengals +1 (-110)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-115) | Bengals (-105)

Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

Bengals’ Season to Date

Jumping out to a 10-7 second-quarter lead, the wheels fell off and Cincinnati lost 34-13 to the Patriots in New England last week. Andy Dalton posted just 151 passing yards and was picked off four times—including a pick-six by Stephon Gilmore. Sitting last overall, scoring just 15.1 points per game, the Bengals (1-13) continue to struggle on offense.

Bengals’ Betting Record: ATS 5-8-1 | OVER/UNDER 5-8-1

Cincinnati Leaders on Offense

QB: Andy Dalton 2,908 pass yards with 11 TD and 13 INT

RB: Joe Mixon 1,175 total yards with 6 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 859 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE: Tyler Eifert: 345 receiving yards with 2 TD

Dolphins’ Season to Date

Following two losses at MetLife Stadium, to the Jets (22-21) and Giants (36-20), the Dolphins are back in South Beach for their final home game of the season. Miami didn’t put up much resistance as the Giants snapped a nine–game losing streak and posted a season high point total last week. The Dolphins (3-11) have lost four of the last five games.

Dolphins’ Betting Record: ATS 7-7-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

Miami Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 2,790 pass yards with 15 TD and 12 INT

RB Patrick Laird: 285 total yards with 1 TD

WR DeVante Parker: 954 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Mike Gesicki: 454 receiving yards with 2 TD

Dolphins vs. Bengals Recent History – Slightly Favors Cincinnati

Cincinnati and Miami met during Week 5 action last year with the Bengals posting a 27-17 win at home. The Dolphins lost 22-7 at home during the last meeting in Miami back in 2016. Both teams will want to get their running game in gear as Miami and Cleveland field the bottom-two run defenses. Joe Mixon and Cincinnati have an edge there.

Miami vs. Cincinnati Final Thoughts and Pick

Cincinnati is the only team in the NFL that has not won on the road yet this season. Although Bengals are an ugly 0-7 SU, they have been more competitive while posting a 4-3 ATS record as visitors. After his dismal performance against the Patriots, Andy Dalton won’t face much pressure in this contest, as Miami is last in the league with 18 QB sacks.

While it has a favorable matchup against the Bengals weak run defense, Miami doesn’t have anyone to exploit that weakness. The Dolphins are down to fourth-string running back Patrick Laird, who hasn’t shown much during his first three career starts. Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker are the difference makers here. Lay the line and back the Dolphins.

Pick: Dolphins -1

Season Record: 25-46-1