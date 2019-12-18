New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Preview

Early Sunday NFL Week 16 betting action features New Orleans visiting Tennessee in a battle of playoff contenders. Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Saints are in a four-team tie in the fight for first in the NFC. The Titans are a tiebreaker behind Pittsburgh for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

Spread: Saints -3 (+100) | Titans +3 (-120)

Moneyline: Saints (-145) | Titans (+125)

Game Total: OVER 50 (-110) | UNDER 50 (-110)

Saints' Season to Date

Drew Brees enjoyed another record-breaking performance, under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and New Orleans crushed the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 to close out NFL Week 15 action. Decided by numerous tiebreakers, since they all own 11-3 records, the Seahawks, Packers, Saints and 49ers rank one to four in the race for top spot in the NFC.

Saints' Betting Record: ATS 9-5-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

New Orleans Leaders on Offense

QB Drew Brees: 2,447 pass yards with 21 TD and 4 INT

RB Alvin Kamara: 1,163 total yards with 2 TD

WR Michael Thomas: 1,552 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE: Jared Cook: 577 receiving yards with 6 TD

Titans’ Season to Date

Snapping a four-game winning streak, Tennessee lost 24-21 to Houston at home last week. The Titans fall one game behind the Texans in the AFC South title chase. They remain one back of Pittsburgh in the battle for the final AFC Wild Card berth. Pittsburgh has the Jets and Ravens ahead while Tennessee faces the Texans in Houston next week.

Titans’ Betting Record: ATS 8-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Tennessee Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Tannehill: 2,272 pass yards with 17 TD and 6 INT

RB Derrick Henry: 1,535 total yards with 15 TD

WR A.J. Brown: 893 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE Jonnu Smith: 376 receiving yards with 2 TD

Titans vs. Saints Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

New Orleans and Tennessee have met just twice over the last 11 seasons and this is the 15th meeting all-time. The Titans won a 34-26 in overtime in New Orleans back in 2015 and the Saints posted a 22-17 victory during their last trip to Tennessee in 2011. New Orleans is 5-1 SU and ATS on the road while Tennessee is 4-3 SU and ATS at home.

Tennessee vs. New Orleans Final Thoughts and Pick

New Orleans played a near-perfect game and dominated the Colts from start to finish. The offense was brilliant and the defense didn’t allow a score until late in the fourth quarter. Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning and now owns the NFL record for all-time passing touchdowns. Brees has 541, Manning has 540 and Tom Brady is third with 538 TD passes.

Two crucial plays defined the Titans loss to the Texans. Tennessee missed a first-quarter field goal, and then had a pass picked off in the end zone early in the second quarter. Houston capitalized on the INT with a quick TD and then scored again after the Titans went three-and-out. Bet on New Orleans, as the Saints dynamic offense is the difference here.

Pick: Saints -3

Season Record: 25-46-1