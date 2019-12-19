Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Preview

Playoff style football is part of the late Sunday NFL Week 16 schedule. Battling for the NFC East title, Dallas visits Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET, on Dec. 22, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Cowboys clinch the regular season division championship with a win while the Eagles are eliminated from postseason play with a loss.

Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-110) | Eagles +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-140) | Eagles (+120)

Game Total: OVER 46.5 (-110) | UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Dallas Season to Date

Following a dismal 1-4 run, Dallas (7-7) stepped up its play and pounded the Los Angeles Rams 44-12 during Week 15 action. While it was impressive performance on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys’ run game was particularly sharp. Tony Pollard returned from a one-week absence, and Dallas turned 45 rushing attempts into 263 yards and three TD.

Cowboys’ Betting Record: ATS 8-6-0 | OVER/UNDER 9-5-0

Dallas Leaders on Offense

QB Dak Prescott: 4,334 pass yards with 26 TD and 11 INT

RB Ezekiel Elliott: 1,569 total yards with 12 TD

WR Amari Cooper: 1,073 receiving yards with 8 TD

TE Jason Witten: 491 receiving yards with 4 TD

Philadelphia Season to Date

Keeping its playoff hopes alive, Philadelphia (7-7) posted a 37-27 Week 15 win on the road in Washington. The Eagles trailed 27-24, with less than five minutes left in the game, but scored a touchdown with 26 seconds left on the clock. Philadelphia then recovered a fumble and returned it for TD to make the final score more lopsided than it actually was.

Eagles’ Betting Record: ATS 5-9-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

Philadelphia Leaders on Offense

QB Carson Wentz: 3,431 pass yards with 25 TD and 7 INT

RB Miles Sanders: 1,120 total yards with 5 TD

WR Greg Ward Jr.: 140 receiving yards with 1 TD

TE Zach Ertz: 888 receiving yards with 6 TD

Eagles vs. Cowboys Recent History – Week 7 Rematch

Dallas snapped a three-game losing with a 37-10 home win over Philadelphia during Week 7 action. The Cowboys’ ground game was clicking as Dallas posted 189 rushing yards and three scores on 36 attempts. The Cowboys have won and covered the last four meetings including a 29-23 OT win in Dallas and a 27-20 victory in Philadelphia last season.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas Final Thoughts and Pick

Due to the Cowboys’ Week 7 win over the Eagles, Dallas is in better shape than Philadelphia entering this contest. Most simply, Dallas claims the NFC East championship with a win here. Should the Cowboys lose, their playoff hopes are still alive as a Week 17 win over Washington, plus a Philadelphia loss to the Giants clinches the division title for Dallas.

While a two-game winning streak has kept Philadelphia in the playoff race, neither victory was impressive. Following three straight losses, the Eagles won 23-17 in OT at home against the Giants in Week 14 and then beat the Redskins on the road last week. Philadelphia trailed in the fourth quarter during both contests. Lay the line and bet on Dallas.

Pick: Cowboys -2.5

Season Record: 25-46-1